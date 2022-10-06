Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grandfather tried to protect teen but ‘he didn’t have a chance’ in afternoon shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – On the Fourth of July, Ja’Juan Webb left his grandfather’s house to play basketball. He planned fireworks that night with his mother.
Busy Grand Rapids intersection closed for several hours as police investigate shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far...
Father-in-law of Muskegon woman shot says judge denied protective order prior to death
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County man says his daughter-in-law’s death could have been prevented had a judge granted a personal protection order. Ashley Ridge, 30, was shot and killed Thursday in the driveway of her home on Ray Street in Muskegon. Authorities say the shooting happened following a family dispute.
Police: 70-year-old woman robbed in Gaines Twp. store parking lot
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's purse was stolen at a grocery store Sunday evening. Police say the robbery happened around 7 p.m. at the Meijer on Marketplace Drive SE in Gaines Township. A 70-year-old woman was loading her groceries into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon man fatally shot woman because she wouldn’t tell the truth, court records say
MUSKEGON, MI – An alleged verbal dispute among family members is being described by police as the motive that led to the shooting death of Ashley C. Ridge. The verbal altercation turned deadly after a Muskegon man shot his family member because he felt she wasn’t being truthful with him, court records show.
Shopper robbed while loading groceries into her car
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a 70-year-old Kentwood woman Sunday night while she was loading groceries into her vehicle. Police responded to a 6 p.m. report of a robbery Oct. 9 at a retail store parking lot along Marketplace Drive SE. The Kentwood woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man ran up and took her purse from the shopping cart, police said.
Man, 63, killed while attempting to cross East Beltline Friday night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was killed while crossing the street Friday night. Authorities say the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 2600 block of East Beltline, near East Mall Drive. The pedestrian, a 63-year-old man, was taken to the hospital...
No charges for club security guard who shot, killed man
A Grand Rapids club security guard who shot and killed a man last month will not be charged, having claimed self-defense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABA Journal
Judicial candidate faces charges after video shows him swinging belt at girlfriend
A judicial candidate in Michigan has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault after an office worker recorded him removing his belt and swinging it multiple times toward his girlfriend while in his Muskegon, Michigan, apartment. Jason Kolkema was charged after the office worker posted the video on Facebook and then...
63-Year-Old Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Grand Rapids Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. According to the police, the victim was hit by a vehicle when he [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Man hit, killed near CenterPoint Mall
A man was hit and killed in a Friday evening crash near CenterPoint Mall.
Muskegon woman shot, killed in alleged family dispute
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Marsh Field neighborhood of Muskegon on Thursday evening, according to Muskegon County dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bar security guard who fatally shot man cleared by Kent County prosecutor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids bar security guard will not face charges for fatally shooting a man who had been kicked out of the business but aggressively returned. Kent Count Prosecutor Chris Becker ruled Friday, Oct. 7 that the security guard acted in self-defense when he shot 31-year-old Jose Garcia Rivas about 1:20 a.m. Sept. 4.
Cold case suspect’s journal: ‘Murder,’ ‘ritual,’ ‘master’
A long-haul trucker will stand trial on charges in the murder of a woman in metro Grand Rapids in 1996.
Domestic violence charge casts shadow over judge's race
An attorney running for Muskegon County's 14th Circuit Court judicial seat, contends he was striking a chair with a belt, not his girlfriend as suggested by the video shot by an office worker
Fox17
Crash closes Chicago Drive in Georgetown during morning commute
GEORGETOWN, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch tells us westbound Chicago Drive was closed at Main Street for a short time because of a crash. We're told injuries were reported, but there is no word on the severity yet. This is a developing article. We will add details as they...
Kent County prosecutor won't file charges against Grand Rapids club security guard who fatally shot patron
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids armed security guard who shot and killed a bar patron who had been kicked out of the bar will not face charges in the killing. Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker shared his opinion and analysis Friday of what went down at Le Petite Chateau along South Division in Grand Rapids on Sept. 4.
Court docs: Toddler died from overdose, Kentwood parents facing charges
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two Kentwood parents are facing charges in the death of their toddler son who died from a prescription medication overdose earlier this summer. Back on June 23, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of Prince Albert St. SE to reports of a child not breathing.
Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl
A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show.
fox2detroit.com
Missing endangered teen found after being released from mental hospital
(FOX 2) - Michigan State Police located a 15-year-old who went missing after being released from a mental hospital in Grand Rapids. State police put out a missing endangered juvenile alert Friday after Roman Basha went missing around 9 p.m. on Oct. 6. He was spotted in the area of...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 1