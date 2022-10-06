Air raid sirens rang across Ukraine as officials anticipated a second day of missile strikes by an increasingly aggressive Russia.Bombs rained on Zaporizhzhia around dawn, with missiles hitting a school, a medical facility and apartment buildings, according to the council head in the Dnieper river city that has seen dozens killed in recent Russian attacks.Officials said Monday’s wave of strikes killed at least 19 and wounded 105 as Russian missiles tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites. As many as 301 settlements in the regions of Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky remained without electricity this morning after Moscow...

