ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
WDEL 1150AM

Del. lawmakers will reconvene to address Medicare Advantage concerns

The Delaware State Senate and House of Representatives plan to reconvene Wednesday, October 26th to address concerns about the state's transition to a new healthcare plan for its Medicare-eligible retirees and their dependents. Proposed legislation would add several layers of additional oversight to the process. A group known as RISE...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday

DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Government
delawarepublic.org

Gov. Carney signs wage theft and other labor protection bills into law

Gov. John Carney signed a bill into law on Friday defining wage theft as a crime and setting financial penalties for violators. The new wage theft law is one of the most detailed in the country, targeting an array of strategies used by employers to avoid paying taxes or underpay workers. Its sponsor, State Sen. Jack Walsh (D-Christiana/Newark), says wage theft, including misclassifying workers as part-time or contractors, is widespread and often leaves workers without access to key benefits.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

New Castle County hosts emergency preparedness event for Delaware's visually impaired

The Delaware Division for the Visually Impaired teamed up with BlindSight Delaware on the effort to help the visually impaired community prepare for emergencies. The event, held at the Route 9 Library in New Castle County, provided information and resources for the visually impaired community. And County Executive Matt Meyer notes the location was significant.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst to co-chair national mental health caucus of state lawmakers

Delaware House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst is co-chair of a new national caucus of state lawmakers focused on mental health policy. Longhurst says a meeting between lawmakers from more than a dozen state legislatures organized by the White House last week made clear the need for greater coordination between states to address shortages of mental health professionals and long-term care facilities, along with fine-tuning early interventions for children.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Delaware State University#College#K12#Alternative Routes#Early College High School#Lea
delawarepublic.org

Biden signs Indigenous People's Day proclamation, Delaware not a state observer

For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden signs a presidential proclamation declaring Monday Indigenous People’s Day. Biden is the only president to officially proclaim the observance, and some states including Delaware, have not yet adopted recognizing Indigenous People’s Day rather than Columbus Day - though Delaware does not recognize either.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12

The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
LEWES, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware, Maryland gas price increase highest in nation

Delaware’s average gas prices have risen by nearly a quarter a gallon thanks to higher crude oil prices and increased demand, AAA reported. Delaware and Maryland were tied for first place when it came to the highest weekly increase. The 24-cent increase was double that national figure of 12 cents. The average price in both states is still well below the $4 a gallon or more averages in western states.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

What to know ahead of Delaware’s 2022 general election

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Below are deadlines specific to voting in the general election. Deadline to register to vote: Eligible residents may register to vote at any time, including when they go to vote at an early voting site or at their polling place on Election Day.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WMDT.com

Delaware bill gives tax breaks to organ donors in first state

DELAWARE- A new bill signed into law by Governor Carney seeks to help organ donors face fewer financial barriers when making the choice to save a life. HB301 would give a 10,000 tax break to living organ donors, as well as give tax breaks to businesses that allow donors to take additional paid time off, removing the anxiety about being able to pay for the travel, housing, and recovery associated with organ donations.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware

Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
DELAWARE STATE
nomadlawyer.org

DELAWARE : EXPLORE 7 BEST HIKING PLACES IN DELAWARE

Delaware, located between Maryland & New Jersey, covers the majority of Delaware’s eastern half of the Delmarva Peninsula. As you might guess, this 180-mile-long, 71.5-mile-wide area of land is named after the states that it is occupied: Delaware and Maryland. For web story click here. Rhode Island is about...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Trick-or-treat activities in southern Delaware

• Hudson Fields will be celebrating Halloween with a trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30. A prize will be awarded for the best trunk. Go to facebook.com/HudsonFieldsDE for more information. • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will host a trunk or treat event from 6...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware Congressional Race Spotlight: Lee Murphy

Lee Murphy once again vying for a seat in Congress, saying it’s now or never and that the status quo has got to go when it comes to politics in Washington D.C. Murphy ran back in 2020 but lost to current U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. Now, he’s back and says he has some big goals to work on this year if elected after securing the Republican nomination following an unopposed primary.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

8 Delaware Pumpkin Patches to Visit for Fall Festivities

Participate in fall fun like corn mazes, hayrides, bonfires and U-pick produce at these pumpkin patches, farms and orchards across Delaware. Every fall in Delaware, locals celebrate the season with autumnal festivities like sipping pumpkin spice lattes or hot cider, wearing cozy cardigans and picking the best pumpkins. It has become a tradition across the United States to go apple and pumpkin picking in fall, and there are so many Delaware farms from which to choose.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons

SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October

DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy