Kentucky State

wdrb.com

Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky has now entered wildfire season

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters say on dry days, like it is on Friday, if you were to light a match and throw it in a field, a fire would start and spread quickly. That’s because the wind is picking up and the air is getting dry. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

Kentucky’s Dahmer: Chronicling the ‘Kentucky Cannibal’

As the Netflix show "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" incites a renaissance in serial-killer fascination, you may find yourself wondering about other serial killers and cannibals. You don't have to search too far to find one right here in the Bluegrass State known as the "Kentucky Cannibal".
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
MORNING VIEW, KY
WBKO

CDC: Increase in eating disorders since pandemic; care options in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Across the country, the CDC said eating disorders have increased since the pandemic started. Some say Kentucky doesn’t have enough treatment options. The state currently does not have a residential eating disorder facility open 24/7. The Center for Eating Disorders opened five years ago and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
KENTUCKY STATE
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky

Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
KENTUCKY STATE
hot96.com

Campaign Brings Awareness To Kentucky Drivers

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear along with law enforcement is promoting “Operation Crash Reduction” to remind drivers the importance of seat belt use and other safe driving practices. Police will be out in force during this campaign that starts today and runs through the weekend. This crusade will emphasize...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Backyard flock in Fayette County found to be infected with bird flu

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Federal and Kentucky authorities have detected a few cases of bird flu in Fayette County. According to health authorities, a backyard flock of mixed-species birds has had a few confirmed to be infected with avian influence (HPAI), aka bird flu. This marks the third instance of the H5N1 strand of bird flu detected in the state.
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

‘Team Kentucky’ Standard License Plate Option Coming Soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said in addition to the current standard license plate design, the commonwealth soon will offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. The Team Kentucky design showcases state pride, unity, and strength, and pays homage to the commonwealth’s famous...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Tracking Frosty Overnight Low Temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure creates a sunny and cool weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky. A calm wind and clear sky will cause overnight lows to cool to the middle and upper 30s, which is why a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are both active. Here are some tips on how to keep your favorite plants safe from the ice-cold hand of Jack Frost.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air is here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The frontal boundary will blast across Kentucky today. We have been talking about a front all week and now it is set to move through Kentucky. It will keep highs held down into the low and mid-60s. You’ll have plenty of sunshine to go along with this passage. Temperatures will tank during the overnight hours. A FROST ADVISORY is already out for the early morning hours on Saturday. Next comes the FREEZE WATCH that runs through Sunday morning. You can count on temperatures to dip deep in the 30s and even some 20s for the weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock

Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

National teaching board launches new program to boost Kentucky teacher pay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program aimed at boosting teacher pay and improving the quality of education is now available for Kentucky teachers. The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards will partner with the Kentucky Department of Education for the new pilot program. Effective Sept. 19 this year, a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Frost and Freeze This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chilly winds are blowing behind a strong cold front working through the region today. This ushers in a cold air mass for the weekend and it’s one that brings our first killing frost and light freeze. While on the subject of cold, we will take a little look into November and December to see what kind of cold we can find.
KENTUCKY STATE

