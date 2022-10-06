Read full article on original website
Magnificent Dust Devil in Central Kentucky Captured on Video
DUST DEVILS -- VACATION FRINGE BENEFITS. As a kid, I would press my nose against the window and take in everything I could on our many vacations; we never missed a year. And as you travel out west, as we did so often, you see a lot of dust devils whip up...and big ones, too.
wdrb.com
Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
WKYT 27
Kentucky has now entered wildfire season
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters say on dry days, like it is on Friday, if you were to light a match and throw it in a field, a fire would start and spread quickly. That’s because the wind is picking up and the air is getting dry. The...
Kentucky’s Dahmer: Chronicling the ‘Kentucky Cannibal’
As the Netflix show "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" incites a renaissance in serial-killer fascination, you may find yourself wondering about other serial killers and cannibals. You don't have to search too far to find one right here in the Bluegrass State known as the "Kentucky Cannibal".
wpsdlocal6.com
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
WTVQ
Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
WBKO
CDC: Increase in eating disorders since pandemic; care options in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Across the country, the CDC said eating disorders have increased since the pandemic started. Some say Kentucky doesn’t have enough treatment options. The state currently does not have a residential eating disorder facility open 24/7. The Center for Eating Disorders opened five years ago and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky
Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
hot96.com
Campaign Brings Awareness To Kentucky Drivers
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear along with law enforcement is promoting “Operation Crash Reduction” to remind drivers the importance of seat belt use and other safe driving practices. Police will be out in force during this campaign that starts today and runs through the weekend. This crusade will emphasize...
fox56news.com
Backyard flock in Fayette County found to be infected with bird flu
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Federal and Kentucky authorities have detected a few cases of bird flu in Fayette County. According to health authorities, a backyard flock of mixed-species birds has had a few confirmed to be infected with avian influence (HPAI), aka bird flu. This marks the third instance of the H5N1 strand of bird flu detected in the state.
wdrb.com
5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
WBKO
‘Team Kentucky’ Standard License Plate Option Coming Soon
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said in addition to the current standard license plate design, the commonwealth soon will offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. The Team Kentucky design showcases state pride, unity, and strength, and pays homage to the commonwealth’s famous...
WKYT 27
Tracking Frosty Overnight Low Temperatures
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure creates a sunny and cool weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky. A calm wind and clear sky will cause overnight lows to cool to the middle and upper 30s, which is why a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are both active. Here are some tips on how to keep your favorite plants safe from the ice-cold hand of Jack Frost.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air is here
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The frontal boundary will blast across Kentucky today. We have been talking about a front all week and now it is set to move through Kentucky. It will keep highs held down into the low and mid-60s. You’ll have plenty of sunshine to go along with this passage. Temperatures will tank during the overnight hours. A FROST ADVISORY is already out for the early morning hours on Saturday. Next comes the FREEZE WATCH that runs through Sunday morning. You can count on temperatures to dip deep in the 30s and even some 20s for the weekend.
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock
Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
spectrumnews1.com
National teaching board launches new program to boost Kentucky teacher pay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program aimed at boosting teacher pay and improving the quality of education is now available for Kentucky teachers. The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards will partner with the Kentucky Department of Education for the new pilot program. Effective Sept. 19 this year, a...
wymt.com
Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’
MIZE, Ky. (WKYT) - “Spay and neuter your pets” was the mantra of Bob Barker and remains the message preached by animal welfare advocates everywhere. But some say that a growing struggle for space in animal shelters across the country shows that far too many pet owners are not listening.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Frost and Freeze This Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chilly winds are blowing behind a strong cold front working through the region today. This ushers in a cold air mass for the weekend and it’s one that brings our first killing frost and light freeze. While on the subject of cold, we will take a little look into November and December to see what kind of cold we can find.
