ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

London Calling: Dr. Martens Joins The Clash for A Second Punk Rock-Packed Collection

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09b4Jp_0iP9ThsM00

Dr. Martens is returning to its punk rock roots, thanks to The Clash. The British footwear brand and legendary rock band have teamed up for a second limited-edition collaboration, which has launched today.

The Dr . Martens x The Clash line features a range of sharp boots with a distinctly rebellious edge, available in full adult sizing. The $140-$290 collection, available now on Dr. Martens’ website , features Clash revamps of the footwear brand’s two staple styles. The first is its 1460 boot, the classic lace-up style with rounded toes and stacked yellowed rubber soles. The Clash collaboration finds one $290 model in smooth black leather, embossed with a Clash logo. The second $180 style features a glossy Arcadia leather with an underlying olive green tone, giving it a slick grunge finish.

In a similar vein, Martens’ 1461 lace-up Oxfords received a punk rock treatment as well. Like the aforementioned boots, these lace-ups feature two edgy makeovers; the first $250 style , like the boots, includes matte leather uppers and a Clash logo. The second $140 pair , like its boot siblings, features high-shine Arcadia leather; however, this set features deep cherry red undertones, as opposed to green.

Each shoe is complete with dog tags based on those worn by the rock band, as well as seven sets of laces in hues of black, white, orange, yellow, olive green, neon and pastel pink, inspired by their most iconic albums over the decades.

The Clash’s videographer, Don Letts, has also been tapped for a musical component for the project. The DJ, director and musician has created a retrospective playlist of the band’s music for the occasion, titled “The Story of The Clash 100 Tracks.” The wide-spanning playlist can be found on Spotify, as well as Dr. Martens’ own social media platforms.

Dr. Martens’ second Clash collaboration is the brand’s latest project in 2022. This year, the label has already launched collaborations with Engineered Garments. Additionally, it’s also launched a boot resale program with Depop — and, through larger concert presences, become known as the go-to brand for stars including Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities wearing Dr. Martens boots in the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

Tupac Shakur was a cultural icon who had an enduring impact that transcends music. He was a trendsetter who helped shape streetwear, elevating it from a passing trend to a permanent pillar in fashion. Tupac Shakur’s style was also a key part of his story and his legacy — and has left a lasting mark in. fashion and culture. It’s within this context that FILA has teamed up with the Shakur Estate to present a special edition of apparel, accessories, and footwear that is inspired by Shakur’s 90s hip hop aesthetic. The collection, which includes the first-ever exclusive footwear collaboration for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!

Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Don Letts
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Rock#Punk Band#London Calling#British#Arcadia#Oxfords
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

160K+
Followers
18K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy