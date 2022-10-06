ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoops Gives Hilarious Reaction When Asked About Levis’s Status

By Mike McDaniel
 4 days ago

The Kentucky coach wouldn’t elaborate on his quarterback’s status for Saturday in hilarious fashion.

Kentucky quarterback and top pro prospect Will Levis suffered a dislocated finger and a foot injury in last weekend’s loss to Ole Miss and is questionable for Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was asked directly on Thursday afternoon about Levis’s status for the game. As usual, Stoops did not disappoint in his response.

“Well what do you want to know, John?” he asked while others laughed in the background.

“Want me to give you every little detail…You want to just go tell South Carolina?” Stoops said with a smile.

Stoops then became more serious in answering the question.

“I have no news. I have nobody…My policy has always [been] if somebody’s out, I’ll tell ya, and I don’t have anybody out. So if I had somebody out, I’d tell ya.”

So there you have it. Levis isn’t officially out for Saturday, but Stoops didn’t go so far as to say he’s ready to go either. Kentucky will need Levis and the rest of its players healthy as the squad looks to bounce back against the Gamecocks on Saturday.

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
