Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters

Washington Examiner
Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report
A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
royalexaminer.com
Emily “Em” Michelle Viña (1989 – 2022)
Emily “Em” Michelle Viña, 33, gained her wings on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was reunited with her beloved Nana. Those who knew Em well knew she long yearned and dreamed of that day. Emily was born on January 27, 1989, in Front Royal, Virginia, to Vicki...
royalexaminer.com
WCHS Reunion – Class of ’82
United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale to be held October 29th. The United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th from 9am-12 noon. The sale will be held at Belk at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester (1850 Apple Blossom Dr. Winchester, VA 22601)! The sale benefits United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
Civil War re-enactor left bomb on field, threatened Gettysburg: feds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Civil War re-enactor pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he planted a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt additional events. A federal indictment against Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, of Winchester, Virginia, was unsealed Thursday. The indictment accuses...
Sentinel
Six MCPS Schools Under Consideration for Renaming Due to Racist Namesakes
Following petitions from students and community members, the MCPS Board of Education passed a resolution considering renaming six MCPS schools named after slave owners, this school included. County Council President Nancy Navarro proposed that Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School be renamed because it is named after a segregationist. This...
historynet.com
Winchester’s Burying Grounds: Where North Meets South
Winchester National Cemetery was established on land appropriated for burials during the Civil War. Although the land was used for burial purposes as early as 1862, the cemetery was not officially dedicated until April 8, 1866. It’s the final resting place for Union soldiers who fought and died at the battles of Winchester, New Market, Front Royal, Snickers Gap, Harpers Ferry, Martinsburg, and Romney. There are 14 monuments to Union regiments, corps, and states that either are represented by some of the soldiers buried in the cemetery and/or had participants in the 3rd Battle of Winchester. The oldest monument dates to 1864 and was erected for the 38th Massachusetts Infantry.
royalexaminer.com
Kudos to these kids for standing up and organizing for something they believe in
About a week ago, many Virginia high school students participated in a statewide walkout to bring awareness and speak out about Virginia’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on district policies for transgender students. Walkouts were initiated by the Pride Liberation Project, a student-led LGBTQ advocacy group, and took place at more than 90 schools across the state, with students organizing and participating here at Skyline High School. Kudos to these kids for standing up and organizing for something they believe in – that’s pretty cool, in my opinion.
WSET
Special education teacher accused of being 'under the influence of alcohol in public
POTOMAC FALLS, Va. (WJLA) — A teacher at Potomac Falls High School in Virginia was charged with being under the influence of alcohol in public, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Amy Richards, 60, is a special education teacher at the school, police said. She taught in Loudoun...
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
Look: Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Sheriff's deputies in Virginia responded to an unusual situation when an escaped donkey was spotted wandering down a road.
WTOP
Frederick Co. high school freshman charged for brandishing knife
A high school freshman in Frederick, Maryland, has been charged after an incident Friday in which she brandished a large knife during an altercation with another female student. The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was observed brandishing a “large, 8-to-10” kitchen knife in a threatening manner” in...
NBC Philadelphia
Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From a Virginia Jail
An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
cbs19news
Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
fox5dc.com
Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
High school student arrested in stabbing incident
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) – Officials say on Friday two female students at Governor Thomas Johnson High School were involved in a fight in the cafeteria. That’s when one a 14-year old girl, who is a freshman at the school pulled out a kitchen knife. Ashley Smith use to attend Governor Thomas Johnson High […]
Sheriff: Student in custody after trying to stab multiple students at Frederick County high school
FREDERICK, Md. — A student is in police custody after trying to stab multiple students at Governor Thomas Johnson high school Friday, according to authorities. Officers responded to the Governor Thomas Johnson High School located at 1501 N Market Street Frederick, Maryland, just before 1 p.m. According to a...
theriver953.com
Winchester receives grants for 102 trees
The City of Winchester received $22k in grants to plant 102 trees. The Virginia Department of Forestry awarded $6,700 to plant 50 large-maturing trees in Jim Barnett Park and the Audubon Arboretum as part of the Virginia Trees for Clean Water Grant Program. Another grant of $15,000 was awarded by...
WJLA
Teacher Holly Seibold wins Democratic Caucus for vacant Virginia House District 35 seat
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Voting concluded vote tabulations in its House District 35 Democratic Caucus Saturday and voters chose Holly Seibold as the Democratic nominee to fill the vacancy. The seat is open following Mark Keam’s appointment to the Biden-Harris Administration. In announcing the results, Fairfax County...
