ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What has Hunter Biden been accused of, and what comes next?

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bx2R_0iP9SOC200

The Washington Post reported stunning news on Thursday — federal investigators believe they have a chargeable case against Hunter Biden , son of President Joe Biden .

Even more interestingly, they have felt that the case is sufficient to go to court for the past several months, according to the Post .

It’s problematic news for the president just one month before voters are set to determine control of the House and Senate in this year’s crucial midterm elections. At stake is Joe Biden’s ability to pass any meaningful policy-based legislation for the next two years.

There’s also the probability that whoever challenges Mr Biden — presuming he runs again in 2024 — will bring up the issue of his son in a more effective manner than did Donald Trump in 2020. That’s even given the likely possibility that it will be Mr Trump himself who runs again: Thursday’s news allows Republicans to easily refine their edge when attacking Mr Biden’s family personally.

But what does Thurdsay’s report from the Post really mean for Hunter Biden and his father’s Republican enemies, and where does this likely go from here?

What is Hunter accused of doing wrong?

Depends on who you ask. There are no federal or state charges against him yet, and the only news of what the Justice Department’s focus has been comes from leaks from the probe itself to news organisations like the Post .

Those leaks, while infuriating to the younger Mr Biden’s team, have indicated that investigators are honing in on two potential subjects: lying on a form used in the process of purchasing a firearm, and tax issues related to his revenues from overseas businesses.

It’s far short of everything Donald Trump and his Republican allies have accused him of committing during Mr Biden’s time as vice president and beyond. It’s also far short of everything we know he could be prosecuted for, given the numerous pictures and anecdotes of Hunter doing crack cocaine as part of a years-long addiction to the illegal narcotic.

But they remain serious felonies nonetheless and could result in Mr Biden’s son facing massive fines or even jail time should he be convicted of either.

What about those other accusations from the GOP?

The scope of the Post’s report does not even begin to touch on all the various crimes GOP politicians, including most notably Donald Trump, have laid at the feet of Hunter Biden for years.

Republicans have long alleged that a so-called “laptop from hell” — a computer thought to have been once owned by Hunter Biden — contains evidence that Mr Biden was involved in his son’s foreign business affairs as vice president. Separately, they’ve also allegd that those business practices themselves were illegitimate.

As a result, far-right members of the GOP like Marjorie Taylor Greene have alleged that the result has been Joe Biden being “blackmailed” over the contents of the laptop. Ms Greene personally has alleged that both Ukraine and Russia, two opposing sides of a brutal war in eastern Europe, are blackmailing the president.

Those claims of blackmail and a supposedly compromised president are Ms Greene’s rationale for five separate articles of impeachment she has filed since taking office.

What happens next?

If Mr Biden’s son is charged with a crime, it likely won’t happen before November, given the DOJ’s hesitance to make politically-charged moves before elections. It will likely come over the next two years, as Mr Biden prepares for a potential reelection bid in 2024 and braces for inevitable GOP attacks centred on his son’s troubles.

Besides the criminal penalties of being found guilty, Hunter Biden’s legal troubles could cost Mr Biden his trustworthy image ahead of an important reelection fight versus (most likely) a revenge-seeking Donald Trump, who will have had four years to refine the message that failed to land with voters in 2020 when he referred to Mr Biden’s family as a “criminal enterprise”.

Should the DoJ decide against charging Mr Biden’s son, the decision could have the adverse effect of enraging Mr Trump’s diehard supporters once again and further diminishing the independence of the Justice Department in the eyes of Republicans.

Complicating the issue for the agency is the FBI’s recent raid of Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into presidential records, including classified documents up to the “top secret” level. The investigation into Donald Trump’s supposed illegal retention of those documents has enraged Republicans and drawn accusations of political targeting.

The road ahead for the Justice Department remains fraught with political perils not just for the Biden family but for America’s federal law enforcement agencies themselves.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Donald Trump
RadarOnline

Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation

Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Washington Post#House#Senate#Republicans#The Justice Department
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides, Even Valet Who Delivered Diet Coke, How To Stay In The White House After 2020 Election Debacle, New Book Says

A new book sheds more light on the chaotic period, following the 2020 presidential elections, that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. What Happened: Former President Donald Trump has been in denial mode following his 2020 defeat and his allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

877K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy