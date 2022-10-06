Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Dogs returned to owner, police seek to identify individuals
MISSOULA, MT — Update: The Missoula Police Department announces that the dogs were located yesterday around 3 p.m. and returned to their owner. Two dogs were stolen from Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident and are looking to identify...
Photos Show Large Bear 'Hanging' Outside Doors in Montana Apartment Hallway
The 250-pound animal was able to stroll right into the complex due to its lack of doors on the ground floor, eventually settling down in a hallway.
Shoshone News Press
SCSO Search and Rescue locates missing man
A lost Spirit Lake/Superior man was located in the backwoods of Shoshone County last Friday following a nearly two-day long search and rescue operation. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office reports that in the late hours of Oct. 5, dispatch received a call that Richard Curran, 44, had walked away from his campsite near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho/Montana border and had not returned.
NBCMontana
Information wanted on person who damaged vehicle in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking people to identify a suspect in an ongoing investigation. Video footage from last Saturday shows a person in Woods Bay approaching a car. Authorities said the suspect threw rocks through the windshield and onto the hood of the vehicle.
NBCMontana
Missoula's smoky air caused by prescribed burn
MISSOULA, MT — Smoke is in the air in northeast Missoula due to a prescribed burn in the Upper Rattlesnake area, according to the Missoula Fire Department. Missoula City Fire Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said the prescribed burn is located in Woods Gulch and burning started today. The USDA...
Man sought after walking away from Missoula Pre-Release Center
Authorities are looking for 31-year-old Johnathan Linerud who walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Wednesday morning.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Assaults, Thefts, DUIs, and Drugs
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 22 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, five of those cases involved interpersonal violence. “One of those was a violation of...
Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases
Dozens of people have accused Mineral County officials of misconduct in trying criminal court cases and failing to adequately vet law enforcement officers. Now the county attorney is pledging to clean up the mess. In a recent court filing, attorneys for the complaining residents argue the Mineral County attorney failed to disclose exculpatory evidence, known […] The post Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Indigenous Peoples Day events to be held in Bozeman, Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Many events across western Montana will celebrate Native American heritage on Indigenous Peoples Day. In the last several months, Yellowstone National Park, the Paddleheads baseball program in Missoula and many powwows have honored tribal traditions in the state. Oct. 10 is Indigenous People's Day all across...
Beartracks Bridge dedication to close downtown Missoula roads
The official dedication of the Beartracks Bridge means there will be some changes for drivers making their way around downtown Missoula.
NBCMontana
Fuel Fitness announces president's resignation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fuel Fitness announced on Sunday CEO Michael Burks resigned as president of the company. The announcement comes just a week after locations in Butte and Helena permanently closed without explanation until a four-page letter from Burks was released, accusing employees of stealing money from his business.
montanaoutdoor.com
Polson, MT Antelope Hunter Describes Hunt Opening Day
Devin Huntley, from Polson, Montana, sent this to the Captain describing his opening day antelope hunt in eastern Montana:. “Saw a herd bedded down last Friday night and went back just before sunrise Saturday morning, around 6:30 AM and walked out in the field. Of course nothing was there :-). So I started walking and suddenly saw antelope on top of a ridge about a mile in front of me. I decided to lay down in the middle of some dewey grass and wait for them to come. They decided to bed down about 800 yards where I was and I was stuck with nowhere to go and soaking wet. Suddenly they got up and ran towards me. Then I noticed a large herd probably 15 to 20 coming from my right. I log rolled about 150 yards into a ditch and snuck forward to where I could get a shot. When I poked my head up they were of course gone. I then spotted them as they emerged from a small fold in the land. I couldn’t quite get above the grass line to get a shot so I decided to wait. After about 60 to 70 minutes they wandered out into a flat area where I could get a shot at 392 yards, which for my gun is not a difficult shot.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
Woman Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase on Busy Missoula Roads
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a Chevrolet Avalanche heading Northbound on Highway 93 South was speeding and driving very dangerously. One person said that the vehicle almost struck another vehicle head-on driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
montanarightnow.com
Police warning of "fake" social media post circulating in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning the public Thursday of what they said is a false social media post circulating in regard to there being dead bodies found near the California Street footbridge in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the social media post saying another dead body...
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
NBCMontana
UM program trains commercial drivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana program trains commercial drivers to fill critical needs. Renee Kelly is one of the drivers who got her start in UM's Missoula College heavy equipment operation and commercial driver's license program. Now Kelly, a 13-year U.S. Army veteran, owns a fleet of...
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
NBCMontana
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula to host annual used book sale
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will host its annual used book sale this November. Attendees can browse over 60,000 titles. All sales will support the HMFM's education programs, exhibits and preservation of Missoula County's history. The sale runs Nov. 3-6, and sales are cash only.
NBCMontana
Beartracks Bridge dedicated on Indigenous Peoples Day
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hundreds of people came out to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day and the dedication of the Beartracks Bridge in Missoula. The event shut down several streets as attendees walked in a procession across the bridge. NBC Montana attended the bridge dedication, where members of the Confederated Salish...
