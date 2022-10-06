Read full article on original website
Cracks in Missoula’s Northside Bridge Can’t be Fixed Until 2023
Missoula officials are now saying it will take "extensive repairs" before the Northside Pedestrian Bridge can re-open, forcing commuters on foot and two wheels to use detours. The City of Missoula closed the bridge on September 30 after an inspection showed there were "significant fractures" in the bridge's decking and supports. The bridge provides a critical crossing for people trying to cross over the Montana Rail Link track and Missoula switching yard, without having to travel several blocks east or west.
Missoula's smoky air caused by prescribed burn
MISSOULA, MT — Smoke is in the air in northeast Missoula due to a prescribed burn in the Upper Rattlesnake area, according to the Missoula Fire Department. Missoula City Fire Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said the prescribed burn is located in Woods Gulch and burning started today. The USDA...
3D weather: Impact from temperature inversions
Over the last week, multiple prescribed burns have taken place across western Montana. With those ongoing, you may have noticed a slight haziness to the sky -- it's the result of an inversion. So what do we mean by inversion, and how does it impact our weather? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains.
Photos Show Large Bear 'Hanging' Outside Doors in Montana Apartment Hallway
The 250-pound animal was able to stroll right into the complex due to its lack of doors on the ground floor, eventually settling down in a hallway.
FWP seeks public input on conservation easement near Victor
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wants public input of a proposal to purchase and manage a conservation easement on approximately 540 acres west of Victor. The Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement would be purchasing land from Hackett Ranch and is proposed to protect essential wildlife and fish habitat, preserve ranch lands, and give the public access for recreational activities.
Missoula officials to hold meeting about crisis levy
MISSOULA, Mont. — An educational open house for the Missoula County crisis services levy will be held on Thursday afternoon. Missoula County and the city of Missoula will host the open house at Missoula Fire Station #4. The first half-hour features a press conference along with speakers and representatives...
Polson, MT Antelope Hunter Describes Hunt Opening Day
Devin Huntley, from Polson, Montana, sent this to the Captain describing his opening day antelope hunt in eastern Montana:. “Saw a herd bedded down last Friday night and went back just before sunrise Saturday morning, around 6:30 AM and walked out in the field. Of course nothing was there :-). So I started walking and suddenly saw antelope on top of a ridge about a mile in front of me. I decided to lay down in the middle of some dewey grass and wait for them to come. They decided to bed down about 800 yards where I was and I was stuck with nowhere to go and soaking wet. Suddenly they got up and ran towards me. Then I noticed a large herd probably 15 to 20 coming from my right. I log rolled about 150 yards into a ditch and snuck forward to where I could get a shot. When I poked my head up they were of course gone. I then spotted them as they emerged from a small fold in the land. I couldn’t quite get above the grass line to get a shot so I decided to wait. After about 60 to 70 minutes they wandered out into a flat area where I could get a shot at 392 yards, which for my gun is not a difficult shot.
UM program trains commercial drivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana program trains commercial drivers to fill critical needs. Renee Kelly is one of the drivers who got her start in UM's Missoula College heavy equipment operation and commercial driver's license program. Now Kelly, a 13-year U.S. Army veteran, owns a fleet of...
Indigenous Peoples Day events to be held in Bozeman, Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Many events across western Montana will celebrate Native American heritage on Indigenous Peoples Day. In the last several months, Yellowstone National Park, the Paddleheads baseball program in Missoula and many powwows have honored tribal traditions in the state. Oct. 10 is Indigenous People's Day all across...
Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula
Your electricity bill is going up 12.6 percent this month, or $11.19, if you’re an average residential customer with NorthWestern Energy. That’s $134.28 a year, but it’s less than the $170.16 a year the monopoly requested in its interim rate increase. That would have been nearly 16 percent more. Last week, the Montana Public Service […] The post Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
Lolo candidate forum to be held Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Community Club is hosting a candidate forum on Monday. The Club has invited each candidate listed on the Nov. 8 ballot in the Lolo area. A number of candidates have confirmed they will be there, according to a social media post advertising the event, including Monica Tranel, running in the western Congressional district.
onX Maps of Missoula Receives Funding for Continued Growth and Jobs
Missoula-based onX Maps is already on a growth tear that's making it the go-to map source for hunters, off-roaders, and other outdoor enthusiasts. That pace is likely to accelerate with news this week the company has secured $87.4 million in funding for continued expansion and continuing its commitment to protecting public lands and creating more jobs.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula to host annual used book sale
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will host its annual used book sale this November. Attendees can browse over 60,000 titles. All sales will support the HMFM's education programs, exhibits and preservation of Missoula County's history. The sale runs Nov. 3-6, and sales are cash only.
Information wanted on person who damaged vehicle in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking people to identify a suspect in an ongoing investigation. Video footage from last Saturday shows a person in Woods Bay approaching a car. Authorities said the suspect threw rocks through the windshield and onto the hood of the vehicle.
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
UM study discovers plant growth offsets carbon dioxide release in thawing permafrost
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new study at the University of Montana challenges the notion that permafrost regions are becoming a net source of carbon dioxide. Permafrost is a layer of soil in polar and forested boreal regions that remain frozen all year. The study was conducted with satellites, ground...
Dogs returned to owner, police seek to identify individuals
MISSOULA, MT — Update: The Missoula Police Department announces that the dogs were located yesterday around 3 p.m. and returned to their owner. Two dogs were stolen from Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident and are looking to identify...
Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases
Dozens of people have accused Mineral County officials of misconduct in trying criminal court cases and failing to adequately vet law enforcement officers. Now the county attorney is pledging to clean up the mess. In a recent court filing, attorneys for the complaining residents argue the Mineral County attorney failed to disclose exculpatory evidence, known […] The post Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases appeared first on Daily Montanan.
