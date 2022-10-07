ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Julian Assange ‘greatly energised’ by planned human chain around UK parliament, says wife

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJqnn_0iP9Rn6I00

The morale and energy of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange – held in jail for three-and-a- half years – has been greatly boosted by plans for a human chain to encircle Britain’s parliament, his wife has said.

Several thousand supporters of Asange, 51, have signed up to form the chain in which they will link arms and spread themselves around parliament in protest over his detention and possible extradition to the US.

If enough people show up on Saturday, campaigners plan to have the human chain spread over Westminster Bridge, turn right onto the South Bank, then return to parliament by means of Lambeth Bridge.

Assange’s wife, Stella Moris, told The Independent the human chain was part of a day of international demonstrations over his continued incarceration in Belmarsh Prison, as lawyers fight an attempt by the US authorities to force him to go on trial in America.

“The Houses of parliament are the seat of democracy, and Julian represents democracy at its strongest – government accountability and democratic movement,” she said.

“So the human chain around parliament symbolises the support people have for Julian’s release and for what he represents.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392pa1_0iP9Rn6I00

The US has charged Assange with a total of 18 counts, some under the Espionage Act, and which in theory could carry a total of 175 years in jail.

They have accused him of publishing confidential military records and diplomatic cables, some of which were leaked to him by a former US army intelligence officer.

Assange and his supporters say he was exposing what they believe were war crimes committed by the US and UK as part of the so-called war on terror. He has received the support of journalism and press freedom organisations around the world, and a UN torture envoy has denounced the way he is being treated.

A lower court initially rejected the extradition request, stating it feared Mr Assange, an Australian citizen, would probably take his own life if put in US custody.

In April, an appeals court said Mr Assange could be sent to face trial in the US, leaving it up to then home secretary Priti Patel to review the case. She signed off on his extradition in June.

Ms Moris said the human chain was intended to be separate from the legal appeal that is taking place, and to highlight that every day he remained in Belmarsh Jail was “a punishment”.

“It’s to remind people that this is a political case, and his imprisonment is politically motivated,” said Ms Moris, who is the mother of two children with the WikiLeaks founder.

“Popular expressions over how intolerable that is are necessary in order to bring this to an end. I’m convinced the resolution here is not in the court, it’s in the governments getting together and actually finding a solution.”

She said the Australian government had said the case had gone on too long and should be brought to an end.

Mr Assange was arrested in April 2019 having spent five years in the Ecuadorean embassy in London after he sought political asylum.

He fought extradition to Sweden, where police said they wanted to investigate him over two accusations of sexual assault. Mr Assange has denied the claims and said he believed he would be taken to the US.

Ms Moris said her husband knew about the plans for the human chain and that it had given him a boost.

“It’s incredibly energising for him to know that he has support,” she said. “You know, it’s all over the world.”

She added: “It gives him huge moral support, to know that people haven’t forgotten him, rather that they’re waking up to the enormous injustice this is.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Opposition warns that bringing back Islamic State brides and their children to Australia 'poses an unnecessary risk and enormous cost'

The Opposition is asking questions over federal government plans to bring home dozens of Australian women and children from detention camps in Syria. The Labor government is set to implement a rescue plan to bring 16 women and 42 children who are the families of Islamic State members and have been held in al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria near the Iraqi border.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Hundreds form a human chain outside Parliament against Assange extradition

Hundreds of people formed a human chain outside the Palace of Westminster to protest against the extradition of Julian Assange. Mr Assange’s wife Stella and their two sons were welcomed with applause from the protesters. The WikiLeaks founder is being held in Belmarsh prison in London amid a lengthy legal battle to avoid extradition to the United States. Julian Assange fears he could face a 175-year prison sentence if extradited to the US.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Julian Assange ‘fighting for his life’, wife says as supporters plan human chain around parliamentJulian Assange ‘fighting for his life’, wife says as supporters plan ‘human chain’Ian Blackford says PM and Chancellor made ‘the worst first impression in the history’
U.K.
Daily Mail

Read the powerful message Aussies who fled terror and rape in the Middle East have for Anthony Albanese - as he refuses to back down over plans to bring ISIS brides back to Australia

Anthony Albanese's government has been slammed by a western Sydney community over plans to repatriate the family members of ISIS fighters. Under the plans, stranded Islamic State brides and their children will be allowed to return to Australia - reversing a years-long ban by the Australian government. The women left...
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Us Army#Parliament#Uk
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president

Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
CBS News

U.S. national, mom and infant among those killed as Iran rains missiles down on Kurds in northern Iraq

An American citizen, a mother and her 1-day-old infant are among the 14 people who were killed this week by a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (ICRG) targeted Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region with dozens of missiles and explosives-laden drone aircraft.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
MILITARY
buzzfeednews.com

Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Russians being prepared for nuclear war, Zelensky warns

Officials in Moscow have started to prepare citizens for the possible use of nuclear weapons in seized areas of Ukraine, according to president Volodymyr Zelensky.“They begin to prepare their society. That’s very dangerous,” he said.Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend what he sees as his country’s territory, including the four areas of Ukraine annexed last week.The Ukrainian leader said: “They are not ready to do it, to use it. But they begin to communicate. They don’t know whether they’ll use or not use it. I think it’s dangerous to even...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

877K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy