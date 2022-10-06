ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WTAJ

Missing Butler County man’s body found in Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) – A car with a man’s body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore. Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Man in custody from shooting in Cambria County

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the details of the shooting. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a man following a shooting that took place in Barr Township on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane around 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 9. Robert Spears, 20, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Developing: Crash sends 3 to hospital in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to a hospital after a crash Sunday in Cambria County. Emergency crews were sent to the crash on Skyline Drive in Reade Township. Three people inside the vehicle were reportedly transported following the incident. Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on air and […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man killed in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man arrested following shooting

Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700

BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Body with gunshot wound found on Washington County road

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Washington County Monday morning.An on-duty Monongahela officer driving on Washington Avenue found the body in the road, the Washington County coroner said. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation, but the coroner said the victim had been shot. No information about the victim was released while officials work to notify family members.Washington Avenue was closed for several hours but has since reopened. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River

A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
HARMONY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Philipsburg man dead after crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An 84-year-old man has died as a result of a vehicle crash in Clearfield County Saturday morning, state police said. According to a press release, Harold Evans was attempting to make a left turn from a driveway onto State Route 53 when he pulled directly in front of another individual’s vehicle.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Oct. 7. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Lindsay Mallory, 34, of the Salisbury area — wanted for DUI Sadie Johnson, 25, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

