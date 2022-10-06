Read full article on original website
Missing Butler County man’s body found in Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) – A car with a man’s body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore. Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made […]
Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
Update: mother of child alone in Tarentum park found
TARENTUM, Pa. — Tarentum police have located the mother of a child who was found alone Monday morning. According to a social media post, the young boy was found in the park near Allegheny Street in Tarentum. Police were asking for help locating the child’s guardian. No other...
wtae.com
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
Tractor-trailer rollover spills paint on Route 350 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge fire crews spent hours Sunday night into Monday morning cleaning up after a tractor-trailer crash spilled paint onto a section of Route 350. The Mountain Top Fire Company was sent to the 4600 Block of Tyrone Pike at 8:58 p.m. for a tractor-trailer that rolled over. No one […]
Man in custody from shooting in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the details of the shooting. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a man following a shooting that took place in Barr Township on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane around 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 9. Robert Spears, 20, […]
Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got a firsthand look from the water as two dive teams try to find answers. Adventures with Purpose and Chaos divers found one body Saturday in the Allegheny River, that of 54-year-old Todd Diminno, but the search isn’t over. “On Friday we...
Developing: Crash sends 3 to hospital in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to a hospital after a crash Sunday in Cambria County. Emergency crews were sent to the crash on Skyline Drive in Reade Township. Three people inside the vehicle were reportedly transported following the incident. Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on air and […]
Body of missing man found in western Pa. river: reports
A team of divers working on a cold case documentary discovered a body - albeit not one of the people they were searching for - in the Allegheny River just off Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to reports from Pittsburgh-area media. Sources including WPXI, WTAE, and the...
Man killed in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
Pa. man arrested following shooting
Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
therecord-online.com
Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
Body with gunshot wound found on Washington County road
FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Washington County Monday morning.An on-duty Monongahela officer driving on Washington Avenue found the body in the road, the Washington County coroner said. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation, but the coroner said the victim had been shot. No information about the victim was released while officials work to notify family members.Washington Avenue was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
WJAC TV
Officials continue to discuss renovation plans for former Centre Crest nursing home
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county's largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River
A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
WJAC TV
PSP: Philipsburg man dead after crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An 84-year-old man has died as a result of a vehicle crash in Clearfield County Saturday morning, state police said. According to a press release, Harold Evans was attempting to make a left turn from a driveway onto State Route 53 when he pulled directly in front of another individual’s vehicle.
4 wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Oct. 7. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Lindsay Mallory, 34, of the Salisbury area — wanted for DUI Sadie Johnson, 25, […]
wtae.com
State police vehicle struck during hit-and-run in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state police vehicle was struck during a hit-and-run in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. Saturday on State Route 31 just east of State Route 136. State police said the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored Jeep...
WJAC TV
PSP: Northern Cambria man allegedly shot other man for 'trespassing' on his property
BARR TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were...
WJAC TV
'They think they're in love:' online Romance Scams increasing in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Imagine going on a dating website looking for love, but ending up falling for a scammer. The "master of disguise" pretends to be somebody else, luring those seeking romance into a "romance scam" instead. "They want to believe that they have this relationship. They...
