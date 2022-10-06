ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

54-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, city police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in East Baltimore, city police said. Around 11:45 a.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of East Chase Street in the city's Biddle Street section after a report of gunfire. There, officers found the victim, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested in connection with July shooting in southeast Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near Patterson Park that left one man hurt. Police arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Jewel on October 7. Online court records show that he is charged with first and second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, and various firearms charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Residents say neighbor was shot dead the parking lot of Columbia apartment

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
COLUMBIA, MD
92Q

Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating

  The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Center. According to authorities, officers found a 34-year-old man unresponsive early Sunday morning. READ MORE: Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area Correctional staff attempted to […] The post Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

7 arrested after protesters swarm I-495 in Montgomery County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Seven people were arrested after protests shut down I-495 in Montgomery County, according to Maryland State Police. Police said shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to the inner loop of I-495 after receiving multiple calls of protesters dressed in neon vests holding signs and blocking the road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Man robbed at gunpoint near Hazelwood Inn, woman assaulted in Parkville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past month. At just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday, September 19, a man forcibly entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 3000-block of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville (21234) via a rear sliding door. The suspect struck the victim in the face and the lock on the door was damaged. The suspect was arrested at the scene.
PARKVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

BPD: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap

Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap. According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old man injured in Morgan State University Homecoming shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the Morgan State University campus during the Homecoming celebration, Saturday. Police say, at around 10:05 officers were sent to the 4300 block of Hillen Road, for a report of gunfire. Once there, officers found a 20-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD

