Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
54-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, city police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in East Baltimore, city police said. Around 11:45 a.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of East Chase Street in the city's Biddle Street section after a report of gunfire. There, officers found the victim, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection with July shooting in southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near Patterson Park that left one man hurt. Police arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Jewel on October 7. Online court records show that he is charged with first and second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, and various firearms charges.
Maryland Gunman Runs, Rats Himself Out After Shooting Man During Dispute
A suspect is being interviewed after he called police on himself for shooting a 30-year-old man in a dispute in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. The 36-year-old suspect reportedly shot the victim shortly around 3:18 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 200 block of South Augusta Avenue, according to Baltimore police.
One Killed, One Hospitalized In Separate Midday Baltimore Shootings Within Two Hours
A pair of brazen midday shootings that happened back-to-back in Baltimore, leaving one dead, are under investigation, officials said. First, at 11:42 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern Division were called to the 2600 block of East Chase Street to investigate a reported Shot Spotter alert for gunshots in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One victim killed in East Baltimore, another injured in separate shooting
Baltimore police are investigating after a violent start to the week with two shootings in East Baltimore.
Dispute leads to one person shot in Southwest Baltimore
Baltimore City detectives are investigating that left one person wounded Sunday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.
State to investigate police role in deadly Baltimore crash
The Attorney General's Office will investigate a deadly crash in Baltimore, which claimed the life of a 17-year-old since police were following his vehicle at the time of the accident.
foxbaltimore.com
Gunman calls police after shooting victim in Southwest Baltimore, officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Southwest Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called to the 200 block of South Augusta Avenue around 3 p.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Residents say neighbor was shot dead the parking lot of Columbia apartment
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Center. According to authorities, officers found a 34-year-old man unresponsive early Sunday morning. READ MORE: Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area Correctional staff attempted to […] The post Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
Suspects On The Run After Maryland Marijuana Deal Gone Bad Results In Shootout
Two suspects are on the run after an alleged marijuana deal gone bad in Anne Arundel County resulted in a man being shot multiple times, authorities say. The 22-year-old victim met with at least one of the suspects to buy marijuana from him in the 8200 block of Consett Court in Severn around 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WTOP
Charges pending for 2 DC men after Bladensburg police open fire on stolen car, striking suspect
Charges are pending for two men after one tried to hit police officers with a stolen vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Sunday night. One of the men was shot, as three police officers opened fire on the stolen vehicle — which police said was being used to “run them over and flee the scene” at a high speed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Pot deal ends with seller shooting buyer in Severn
Anne Arundel County Police say a 22-year-old man met with a marijuana dealer in the 8200 block of Consett Court.
Person pushed off bike, beaten by robbers for cell phone
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three people jumped someone who was riding a bicycle home from work Friday in Laurel, taking his cell phone from him. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Rd. That’s between Laureldale […]
foxbaltimore.com
Severn woman accused of attacking police officers at Glen Burnie storage facility
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A Severn woman was arrested Sunday after authorities said she attacked police officers in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Kierra Walston, 26, faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, robbery, theft and trespassing. Around 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Ritchie Mini...
foxbaltimore.com
7 arrested after protesters swarm I-495 in Montgomery County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Seven people were arrested after protests shut down I-495 in Montgomery County, according to Maryland State Police. Police said shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to the inner loop of I-495 after receiving multiple calls of protesters dressed in neon vests holding signs and blocking the road.
Nottingham MD
Man robbed at gunpoint near Hazelwood Inn, woman assaulted in Parkville
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past month. At just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday, September 19, a man forcibly entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 3000-block of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville (21234) via a rear sliding door. The suspect struck the victim in the face and the lock on the door was damaged. The suspect was arrested at the scene.
WBAL Radio
BPD: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap
Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap. According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.
foxbaltimore.com
20-year-old man injured in Morgan State University Homecoming shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the Morgan State University campus during the Homecoming celebration, Saturday. Police say, at around 10:05 officers were sent to the 4300 block of Hillen Road, for a report of gunfire. Once there, officers found a 20-year-old man...
Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
Comments / 0