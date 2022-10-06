Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Game recap: Jacksonville Jaguars lose to Houston Texans in AFC South matchup
They're back on the First Coast: One week after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles to drop to 2-2 for the 2022 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars returned to TIAA Bank Field to take on the Houston Texans in an AFC South battle. The Jaguars were fighting to end an eight-game losing streak against the Texans, and tried to retain at least a share of the division lead through Week 5. This was be Doug Pederson's second home...
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals Week 5 inactives, injuries tracker
That was a long seven days. Though we know this is not the case, it feels like it’s been two weeks since the Philadelphia Eagles ruined Doug Pederson’s homecoming and extended their winning streak to four games in as many weeks. Add the Jacksonville Jaguars to a list of Birds victims in 2022.
Click2Houston.com
Source: Texans signing K.C. McDermott to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Texans are signing offensive lineman K.C. McDermott to their practice squad following a successful workout, according to a league source. McDermott, 26, a 6′5″, 306-pound former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants played, worked out for the Texans on Monday. McDermott went undrafted out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Schefter: Rondale Moore (knee) expected to play for Cardinals in Week 5
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is expected to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Moore entered the weekend with a questionable tag, and reports on Friday suggested he'd be a true game-time decision versus the undefeated Eagles. However, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the second-year pass-catcher will most likely be able to suit up.
NFL・
Johnny Manziel criticizes last play call in Texas A&M loss to Alabama
The Aggies threw an incomplete pass short of the end zone as time expired.
Texans takeaways: Houston flips script in 4th quarter for 1st win
The Houston Texans notched their ninth straight victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Texans announce jersey exchange program at NRG Stadium team shop
Fans can receive 44 percent off a new jersey via the exchange program.
RELATED PEOPLE
University of Texas delivers historic beatdown of Oklahoma
The Longhorns' win over OU during Saturday's Red River Showdown was one for the record books.
NFL Breaking: Cowboys Ex Saivion Smith Injury, In Ambulance at Patriots vs. Lions
Follow along as the New England Patriots set their 2022 roster and work through the 2022 NFL season.
NFL・
Video: Lovie Smith gives first victory speech with Texans
Houston has turned its focus to 'starting a streak.'
Yardbarker
NFL Hot Seats: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett co-favorite to be first fired
Nathaniel Hackett's honeymoon phase in Denver lasted all of one regular season game, when he came under intense scrutiny for a questionable decision at the end of the Broncos' loss in Seattle. The criticism has continued to build during the team's 2-3 start in which the offense has struggled mightily...
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0