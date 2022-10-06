ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
The Florida Times-Union

Game recap: Jacksonville Jaguars lose to Houston Texans in AFC South matchup

They're back on the First Coast: One week after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles to drop to 2-2 for the 2022 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars returned to TIAA Bank Field to take on the Houston Texans in an AFC South battle. The Jaguars were fighting to end an eight-game losing streak against the Texans, and tried to retain at least a share of the division lead through Week 5. This was be Doug Pederson's second home...
Click2Houston.com

Source: Texans signing K.C. McDermott to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing offensive lineman K.C. McDermott to their practice squad following a successful workout, according to a league source. McDermott, 26, a 6′5″, 306-pound former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants played, worked out for the Texans on Monday. McDermott went undrafted out...
numberfire.com

Schefter: Rondale Moore (knee) expected to play for Cardinals in Week 5

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is expected to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Moore entered the weekend with a questionable tag, and reports on Friday suggested he'd be a true game-time decision versus the undefeated Eagles. However, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the second-year pass-catcher will most likely be able to suit up.
Yardbarker

NFL Hot Seats: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett co-favorite to be first fired

Nathaniel Hackett's honeymoon phase in Denver lasted all of one regular season game, when he came under intense scrutiny for a questionable decision at the end of the Broncos' loss in Seattle. The criticism has continued to build during the team's 2-3 start in which the offense has struggled mightily...
