Where is trout being stocked in West Virginia this fall?
October trout stocking is set to begin next week in West Virginia; here are the places you don't want to miss.
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
WDTV
Frost and freeze coming for Sunday morning!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! How about these chilly fall temperatures? Highs today struggled to get any higher than the mid-50s, at a time of year where the average temps are low 70s. Skies cleared through the afternoon, but those clear skies tonight are what will make for some of the chilliest temperatures we’ve seen since earlier this year. For the lowlands, tomorrow morning could be as cool as the mid-30s, and for the mountains, sub-freezing temps are predicted. For this reason, a Freeze Warning is in effect for Randolph, eastern Tucker, and eastern Webster Counties, and a Frost Advisory is in effect for everyone else in our viewing area. Both alerts are for 2am through 9am. Be sure to protect sensitive plants and outdoor plumbing. After that, we’ll be on a steady warming trend through midweek under mostly sunny skies. A cold front crossing over West Virginia on Thursday will provide our next chance of rain as well as our next blast of cool air, just in time for next weekend.
Fright Night kicks off spooky season in Southern West Virginia
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Spooky season is upon us in Southern West Virginia. The Resort at Glade Springs welcomed the community out to their second Fall Festival. As part of the festival, a light version of Fright Night was held, perfect for families and young kids to enjoy the attraction without any scares. Ashley Long […]
West Virginia mullet needs your vote in national competition
The USA Men's Mullet Championship is about to close its final round of voting, and one West Virginia man is trying to make it big on the national mullet stage.
Here’s how much utilities are expected to jump in West Virginia as winter nears
"They are paying more for food, more for gas, more for childcare, more for clothes, more for everything really," she explained.
West Virginia hiring equipment operators and safety workers
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you. District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for […]
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
WTRF
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia is rich with history, from the Civil War to inventing some world-changing things. But there are also things about West Virginia that are just pretty cool. Here are a few you can throw out at your next dinner party or tailgate. Backup U.S....
Have you tried West Virginia’s 3 official road trips?
West Virginia's Department of Tourism now has three designated scenic road trips as West Virginia Mountain Rides for both residents and out-of-state visitors to enjoy.
House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in West Virginia
House hunting? Depending on where you live, your options are going to look very different.
Bridge Day kicks off one week from today; find out what you need to know
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final countdown to West Virginia’s largest single-day festival – Bridge Day 2022 – is officially on! Get ready for in-your-face excitement brought to you by the professional BASE jumpers and rappelers. But before attending Bridge Day, it’s important to know the...
Tire collection events scheduled for October and November in West Virginia
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.
WHSV
OPERATION COMPASSION: Local churches gather supplies to send to Florida following Hurricane Ian
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hurricane Ian has created billions of dollars in losses, the death toll continues to rise. “Naturally when something like what we have seen in Florida with hurricane Ian happens, our automatic reaction is what can we do to help and I believe that is the case with a lot of the community,” Pastor Joe Slagell of the Harrisonburg church, explained.
West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
WDTV
Gov. Justice announces fall giveaway for two new UTVs
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has announced a special fall giveaway for two new UTVs to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield-McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to...
West Virginia fire departments to receive $8.1 million
More than $8 million was announced to support fire departments across West Virginia.
WHSV
VDH and CDC data says flu cases are on the rise in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The CDC has been monitoring flu cases and updating its weekly tracking map to show how much the virus is spreading across the country. Virginia is in the yellow moderate level, along with two other states, Tennessee and South Carolina. Doctors at Patient First said one reason for the higher spread level is that fewer people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing. That’s likely the reason why flu cases weren’t as high during the height of the pandemic.
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
WVNT-TV
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
