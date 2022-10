Mount Dora Craft Fair

Subaru presents the 36th Annual Mount Dora Craft Fair!

Come see why the Mount Dora Craft Fair was ranked the #1 craft fair in America by Sunshine Artist!

The downtown streets come alive with more than 400 of the best exhibitors in the country ready to show and sell their fine and fun crafts. Enjoy festival food, music, beer and wine tasting for adults and a free kid zone for the kids.

Get all the details at MtDoraCraftFair.com!

