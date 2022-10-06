Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Miss Fall Festival
Eleven girls — Mackenzie Crum, Madisyn Hollen, Lydia Kenz, Faith McDaniel, Jerrica McKnight, Rachelle Priest, Sophi Stauffer, Savannah Switzer, Reagan Truitt, Lily Weaver and Amya Wingfield — will vie for the title of Miss Fall Festival of Leaves when the annual pageant kicks off the Fall Festival of Leaves in Bainbridge on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Times Gazette
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Jacob Wheaton, 19, Greenfield, citation for driving under suspension. Rodney Holsinger III, 44, Bainbridge, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Daniel Butcher, 38, Greenfield, arrested for driving under suspension, turn signal and obstruction. Richard Casto, 57, Waverly, arrested for...
Times Gazette
Case numbers still falling
COVID-19 cases in Highland County have gone down considerably, according to the New York Times COVID Tracker. The tracker said Tuesday that the county was seeing 4.7 new cases per day, which is about 11 cases per 100,000 in population. The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which...
Times Gazette
Prohibited from owning animals
A 20-year-old Sabina woman is prohibited from owning any animals for five years after she admitted last week to abandoning guinea pigs and cats. Taylor Stevens pleaded guilty in Washington Court House Municipal Court to one charge of abandoning animals and two charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals. After seven weeks of searching for Stevens, humane agents were able to locate her in Sabina where they served her with 21 charges relating to the incident, according to the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS).
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
The Annual Meeting of the Highland County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Highland House. Note the change of venue from the past several years. Candidates for board of trustees, president and vice president of the society will be introduced, a list of proposed changes to by-laws will be explained, and reports will be given.
Times Gazette
WCH hosts World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship
The 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship was held at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville on Sunday. A total of 12 participants from all over the world competed in the event, with the winner receiving $2,000 and a trophy for their efforts. A large crowd gathered in the parking lot as...
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Travis Van Frank, 40, Wilmington, was arrested for domestic violence. Kayla Prater, 33, Hillsboro, was arrested for five counts of endangering children. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 200 block of East North Street reported a dog bite. A resident of the...
