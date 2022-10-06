Read full article on original website
Supreme Court denies appeal by Charleston church shooter
The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an appeal by Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, leaving in place his death sentence for the 2015 shooting deaths of nine Black congregants. The court’s denial came in a brief unsigned order without explanation, as is customary. Roof had urged the justices to...
abovethelaw.com
Sunday, October 9, 2022
“California Tries to Regulate 50 States; The Supreme Court considers the limits of state law and interstate commerce”: This editorial will appear in Monday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal. “UNC once barred Black students. Now it’s fighting for affirmative action.” Nick Anderson of The Washington Post has...
