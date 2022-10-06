SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — A woman was shot in the back of the head while driving early Monday morning, police said. At approximately 3:34 a.m., officers with the San Antonio Police Department received a call from a woman who said someone was chasing her. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, in the northwest section of the city.

