4d ago
Why dont you demand a meeting with Joe “let em go” Gonzalez the progressive plant of george sorros.
KSAT 12
Police hope surveillance video might tell them who shot driver on city’s Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police hope surveillance video from nearby businesses might tell them more about the person who shot a driver early Monday on the city’s Northwest Side. The 29-year-old victim was driving along the 3500 block of Fredericksburg Road when she was hit by a...
KSAT 12
Driver shot in head, crashes vehicle on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, not far from Babcock Road.
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in West Side cold case
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are still searching for the person who fatally shot 37-year-old Angelo Polendo more than six years ago at a West Side intersection. Polendo was found dead on Oct. 11, 2016, at North Sabinas and Lombrano streets, according to a Crime Stoppers report. Police...
Woman shot in back of head while driving on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the back of her head while driving just northwest of downtown early Monday morning. It happened around 3:34 a.m. on Fredericksburg Road at Gardina Street near Balcones Heights. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a...
Teens accused in deadly west San Antonio shooting are being detained
SAN ANTONIO — Detained for 10 days. That’s the latest development in the effort to get justice for a murder last Tuesday where around 100 rounds were fired into the home of an innocent woman, who died from a gunshot wound to the head. In juvenile court on...
nbc16.com
Woman says she's being chased; police find her later shot in head
SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — A woman was shot in the back of the head while driving early Monday morning, police said. At approximately 3:34 a.m., officers with the San Antonio Police Department received a call from a woman who said someone was chasing her. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, in the northwest section of the city.
VIDEO: Cop who shot teen eating a burger in a parking lot has been fired
A San Antonio police officer was fired after bodycam footage showed him firing multiple shots at a teenager who had been sitting in his car eating a hamburger.
KSAT 12
Bicyclist killed in West Side hit-and-run; police need help finding culprit
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a man on the city’s West Side. The incident occurred Monday, Sept. 26 around 1:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, not far from South Callaghan Road and Highway 90.
nypressnews.com
Teenager Shot By Cop At McDonald’s On Life Support, Major Organs Punctured
The 17-year-old shot multiple times by a cop while eating outside a McDonald’s is on life support after several of his organs were punctured … TMZ has learned. Erik Cantu‘s family, through his attorney Brian Powers, tells TMZ the teen has undergone multiple surgeries to repair major organs that were damaged — a result of the gunfire.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death
SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
KVIA
San Antonio officer who shot 17-year-old in a McDonald’s parking lot is identified
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Authorities in Texas have identified the officer who shot and critically injured a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot. Bodycam footage captured the incident in San Antonio last Sunday appears to contradict the officer's own account. San Antonio Officer James Brennand was fired for violating the...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID woman hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week on the Northeast Side. Christie D. Castro, 46, died on the morning of Oct. 3 in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads, authorities said. Her birthday was on Saturday.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after shooting sisters boyfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was arrested after he shot his sister’s boyfriend during an argument, San Antonio police said. At 6 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Military Drive for a shooting in progress. According to the sister’s call, her brother shot her...
Three additional teens arrested in connection with deadly shooting
SAN ANTONIO — Three more teens have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that left one innocent woman dead, and another injured on Tuesday. A 14-year-old who was wanted in Tuesday's shooting was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest on foot. A 15-year-old wanted in the shooting was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies arrest three more teens after deadly drive-by shooting that left one woman dead
SAN ANTONIO – Three more teens have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that left one woman dead and another woman hospitalized. The shooting took place after midnight on Tuesday at the 11000 block of Bald Mountain. According to officials, two teenage boys were arrested after they...
KSAT 12
Toddler not wearing seatbelt hospitalized in rollover crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash in the city’s Southeast side left a three-year-old hospitalized Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer traveling southbound on Southeast Loop 410 stepped on her brakes, swerving from one lane to another to avoid a slow down in traffic, said SAPD.
KSAT 12
Three more teens in custody after 25-year-old woman killed in drive-by shooting, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Three more teens are now in custody after a drive-by shooting claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman in West Bexar County nearly a week ago, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. One of the suspects was named Saturday -- 17-year-old Johnny Bermea, and...
KSAT 12
Woman opens apartment door to find boyfriend outside with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was expecting her boyfriend to come home after a night out with friends found him outside her door, suffering from gunshot wounds. San Antonio police were called to the couple’s apartment, located near Loop 410 and Evers Road, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
KSAT 12
‘You feel violated’: Market Square shop owners upset over recent break-ins, want more security
SAN ANTONIO – Shop owners at Market Square are upset and feel violated after a string of break-ins late last week. At least four shops were broken into and thousands of dollars of merchandise was stolen. “I feel very disrespected. This is this is how we feed our family,...
Police investigating two people found dead in Schertz home
Family called police to ask for a welfare check.
