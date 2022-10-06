ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

4d ago

Why dont you demand a meeting with Joe “let em go” Gonzalez the progressive plant of george sorros.

Driver shot in head, crashes vehicle on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, not far from Babcock Road.
Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in West Side cold case

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are still searching for the person who fatally shot 37-year-old Angelo Polendo more than six years ago at a West Side intersection. Polendo was found dead on Oct. 11, 2016, at North Sabinas and Lombrano streets, according to a Crime Stoppers report. Police...
Woman says she's being chased; police find her later shot in head

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — A woman was shot in the back of the head while driving early Monday morning, police said. At approximately 3:34 a.m., officers with the San Antonio Police Department received a call from a woman who said someone was chasing her. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, in the northwest section of the city.
Teenager Shot By Cop At McDonald’s On Life Support, Major Organs Punctured

The 17-year-old shot multiple times by a cop while eating outside a McDonald’s is on life support after several of his organs were punctured … TMZ has learned. Erik Cantu‘s family, through his attorney Brian Powers, tells TMZ the teen has undergone multiple surgeries to repair major organs that were damaged — a result of the gunfire.
SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death

SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
Authorities ID woman hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week on the Northeast Side. Christie D. Castro, 46, died on the morning of Oct. 3 in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads, authorities said. Her birthday was on Saturday.
Teen arrested after shooting sisters boyfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was arrested after he shot his sister’s boyfriend during an argument, San Antonio police said. At 6 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Military Drive for a shooting in progress. According to the sister’s call, her brother shot her...
Three additional teens arrested in connection with deadly shooting

SAN ANTONIO — Three more teens have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that left one innocent woman dead, and another injured on Tuesday. A 14-year-old who was wanted in Tuesday's shooting was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest on foot. A 15-year-old wanted in the shooting was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Toddler not wearing seatbelt hospitalized in rollover crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash in the city’s Southeast side left a three-year-old hospitalized Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer traveling southbound on Southeast Loop 410 stepped on her brakes, swerving from one lane to another to avoid a slow down in traffic, said SAPD.
