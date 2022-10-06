ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPCW

Parkites share excitement, concerns over hosting Olympics again

While Thursday night's meeting was the final in-person event of the listening tour, there are still two virtual meetings to come. A long list of rules greeted guests as they walked into the meeting room at the Park City Library Thursday evening for the Mountain Meditation Center’s Olympic Community Conversation. Some of these rules including requests such as respect your neighbor, listen without judgment, no arguing and no solutions.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Lehi proving its top ranking as regular season winds down

LEHI — The regular season is winding down, and the top challengers in the state aren't slowing, either. After ascending to the top-rated spot in the KSL.com Top 20+1 and the Deseret News coaches' poll several weeks ago, Lehi faced one of its biggest challenges of the season when Region 8 rival Timpview came to the Mills looking for the upset.
LEHI, UT
kslsports.com

Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
uiargonaut.com

Vandals can’t carry momentum past first set, lose to Weber State 3-1

After losing four straight games, three of which were at home, the Vandals looked to turn their luck around against the 9-6 Weber State Wildcats. The Wildcats came into the game on a three-game winning streak, and it showed as they came out with the 3-1 win despite a valiant effort from the Vandals.
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
Midway, UT
State
Minnesota State
City
Heber City, UT
State
Utah State
kslsports.com

Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game

LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Disc Golf#Frisbee Golf#Volunteers#Park Golf#Wasatch Wunder
kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham: We Now Have To Bounce Back

PASADENA, CA- Not much went the way the Utes would have like them to in Pasadena. Head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged a mixed bag performance- some good, some…not so good, but made clear Utah football needs to bounce back. What Whittingham said in his post-game press conference is true....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
KPCW

Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple

On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
goeags.com

Eastern Washington Drops Ranked-Road Matchup to Weber State

The No. 21/24 Eastern Washington University football team resumed Big Sky Conference play at Weber State tonight (Oct. 8), where it fell 45-21. With the loss, Eastern falls to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in conference action, while Weber State improves to 5-0 and 2-0. Eastern Washington trailed 21-14 at the half, and a defensive touchdown after a fumble recovery byMitchell Johnson tied the contest with seven minutes left to play in the third quarter. From there, the Wildcats scored 10 unanswered points and took a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter. Weber State tacked on two more scores in the fourth quarter, ending the game scoring 24 unanswered points.
OGDEN, UT
utahbusiness.com

Big-D Construction wraps up a new project at Weber State University

Ogden— Long-time partners, Big-D Construction, Weber State University, and the Division of Facilities Construction and Management (DFCM,) are excited to announce the completion of the Noorda Engineering, Applied Science & Technology Building. An open house celebration and tour of the new educational facility was held today on the University’s...
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy