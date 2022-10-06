The No. 21/24 Eastern Washington University football team resumed Big Sky Conference play at Weber State tonight (Oct. 8), where it fell 45-21. With the loss, Eastern falls to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in conference action, while Weber State improves to 5-0 and 2-0. Eastern Washington trailed 21-14 at the half, and a defensive touchdown after a fumble recovery byMitchell Johnson tied the contest with seven minutes left to play in the third quarter. From there, the Wildcats scored 10 unanswered points and took a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter. Weber State tacked on two more scores in the fourth quarter, ending the game scoring 24 unanswered points.

OGDEN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO