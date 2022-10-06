Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O-Ku Sushi and Poke Restaurant is a Good Place for Asian Food In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
The Judge Michael Kwan Lecture Series Featured Dr. Frank Wu As Its First SpeakerS. F. MoriTaylorsville, UT
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Related
Parkites share excitement, concerns over hosting Olympics again
While Thursday night's meeting was the final in-person event of the listening tour, there are still two virtual meetings to come. A long list of rules greeted guests as they walked into the meeting room at the Park City Library Thursday evening for the Mountain Meditation Center’s Olympic Community Conversation. Some of these rules including requests such as respect your neighbor, listen without judgment, no arguing and no solutions.
ksl.com
KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Lehi proving its top ranking as regular season winds down
LEHI — The regular season is winding down, and the top challengers in the state aren't slowing, either. After ascending to the top-rated spot in the KSL.com Top 20+1 and the Deseret News coaches' poll several weeks ago, Lehi faced one of its biggest challenges of the season when Region 8 rival Timpview came to the Mills looking for the upset.
kslsports.com
Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
uiargonaut.com
Vandals can’t carry momentum past first set, lose to Weber State 3-1
After losing four straight games, three of which were at home, the Vandals looked to turn their luck around against the 9-6 Weber State Wildcats. The Wildcats came into the game on a three-game winning streak, and it showed as they came out with the 3-1 win despite a valiant effort from the Vandals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BYU Unveils Alternate Uniform for Arkansas Game
For the second consecutive week, BYU will wear an alternate uniform against Arkansas
utahstories.com
New Restaurants Opening in Deer Valley and Downtown Salt Lake
Deer Valley Resort has an exciting new restaurant slated to open for the 2022-23 winter season, on December 15th. It is called Cast & Cut and will be located in Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge. A surf & turf themed restaurant, of sorts, Cast & Cut will feature a...
kslsports.com
Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game
LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham: We Now Have To Bounce Back
PASADENA, CA- Not much went the way the Utes would have like them to in Pasadena. Head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged a mixed bag performance- some good, some…not so good, but made clear Utah football needs to bounce back. What Whittingham said in his post-game press conference is true....
ksl.com
Utah boasts 7 of the top 20 resorts in the Mountain West, new Condé Nast survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — Seven Utah resorts are considered among the 20 best in the Mountain West list, according to readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine and website. The travel magazine's new readers' rankings placed Park City's Waldorf Astoria No. 4 of the top 20 resorts as selected by some 240,000 people who voted in its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
Look: UCLA's Crowd For Big Game vs. Utah Is Embarrassing
The UCLA football program has become infamous for its inability to draw a crowd at Rose Bowl Stadium. Despite being 5-0 on the season and ranked as the No. 18 team in the country, the Bruins fanbase failed to fill the stadium for a marquee home matchup against the No. 11 Utah Utes on Saturday.
kslnewsradio.com
KSL meteorologist says THIS is the weekend to see the changing leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperature is just right, and the experts say that Utah’s changing autumn leaves are really putting on a show right now. According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, this is the time for a weekend drive. “It could last into the middle of next...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Football Fans React To Stunning Saturday Night Upset
Entering the season, the Utes of Utah were the Pac-12 favorite and conference's playoff hopeful. The tide has turned. Chip Kelly and the Bruins of UCLA took Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes to the woodshed in a 42-32 victory at the Rose Bowl this Saturday evening. Utah drops to...
The Soda Wars: Which Utah soda shop is the best?
Dirty soda: what’s the best soda in Utah?
Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple
On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
kjzz.com
Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese Food
For people who may be traveling to or through Heber. Dragon Star Chinese Restaurant(Image is author's) Chinese restaurants can be found almost everywhere. There is one in Heber City in Wasatch County, Utah, which is named Dragon Star. It is located at 587 South Main Street in Heber with a prominent sign on the building.
goeags.com
Eastern Washington Drops Ranked-Road Matchup to Weber State
The No. 21/24 Eastern Washington University football team resumed Big Sky Conference play at Weber State tonight (Oct. 8), where it fell 45-21. With the loss, Eastern falls to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in conference action, while Weber State improves to 5-0 and 2-0. Eastern Washington trailed 21-14 at the half, and a defensive touchdown after a fumble recovery byMitchell Johnson tied the contest with seven minutes left to play in the third quarter. From there, the Wildcats scored 10 unanswered points and took a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter. Weber State tacked on two more scores in the fourth quarter, ending the game scoring 24 unanswered points.
A Utah man gave a public prayer about ‘evil’ in schools. The state superintendent calls it ‘a dagger to my heart’
The father of Orem Mayor David Young prayed in an Orem City Council meeting about “evil” in public schools. He prayed for the passage of Proposition 2, which would allow Orem City to form its own school district.
utahbusiness.com
Big-D Construction wraps up a new project at Weber State University
Ogden— Long-time partners, Big-D Construction, Weber State University, and the Division of Facilities Construction and Management (DFCM,) are excited to announce the completion of the Noorda Engineering, Applied Science & Technology Building. An open house celebration and tour of the new educational facility was held today on the University’s...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 1