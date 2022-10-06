Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
McCarthy unopposed in quest for 5th term as Montgomery County state’s attorney
Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is publishing a series of stories highlighting local races for county, state, and federal elected offices in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s story focuses on the race for Montgomery County state’s attorney. Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy is running unopposed as...
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council president ‘deeply troubled’ by Planning Department issues, is looking into why county planning director was fired
Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz said Monday that the council has questions about the county Planning Board’s ’s decision Friday to fire Planning Director Gwen Wright, and said he is “deeply troubled” by what has transpired in the Planning Department over the last several weeks.
bethesdamagazine.com
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in D.C. area, including Montgomery County
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in the D.C. area, including MoCo. Amazon.com Inc. is nearing $1 billion in the distribution of loans and grants for affordable housing projects in Greater Washington, including in Montgomery County. The milestone comes about 19 months after the e-commerce giant pledged big housing commitments in its three hub markets. [Washington Business Journal]
bethesdamagazine.com
Climate protesters block traffic on Beltway Inner Loop in Silver Spring
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 3 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022 with more information about the protest and those arrested by state police. Maryland State Police arrested seven climate activists Monday morning in connection with an hour-long protest that shut down the Beltway Inner Loop at the Colesville Road exit in Silver Spring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bethesdamagazine.com
Proud Boys protest at Saturday’s Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens
Wearing skeleton-face masks and carrying signs, members of the extreme right-wing group Proud Boys showed up Saturday to protest at an outdoor session of Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton. The group of men, wearing baseball caps with the Proud Boys insignia, lined up outside the visitors...
bethesdamagazine.com
County police investigate shooting in Rockville
Montgomery County police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday in Rockville that also involved a suspect raising a gun toward a responding officer. About 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway for the sound of shots and the report of a shooting that just occurred, according to a police press release issued Saturday.
bethesdamagazine.com
Germantown man charged with attempted murder in connection with Montgomery Village shooting
A 29-year-old Germantown man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that occurred Aug. 16 in Montgomery Village, according to Montgomery County police. Damien Fisher, who was being held without bond in county custody on unrelated kidnapping and carjacking charges, was charged Oct. 4...
Comments / 0