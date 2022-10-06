Read full article on original website
Related
newbernnow.com
Beautiful Weekend for MumFest — Were You Framed?
The streets of downtown New Bern were packed with businesses and nonprofit groups during MumFest this weekend, thanks to City of New Bern and Swiss Bear staff and volunteers. We wish we had more time to cover more events and MumFest booths and activities. Here’s some of many vendors and attendees:
wcti12.com
MCAS Cherry Point to hold sudden crisis training
CHERRY POINT, Craven County — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will be conducting a full scale sudden crisis training exercise on October 11. It's all happening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The installation will maintain normal operations and gate hours. People in the area and boaters should...
Jacksonville police deputy chief elected to ROCIC board
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville Public Safety has announced that Deputy Chief Ashley Weaver has been elected as the Regional Organized Crime Information Center (ROCIC) chair for the 2022-23 campaign. The move was made during the ROCIC’s fall conference held in Mobile, Ala., in September. Weaver will continue her duties as deputy chief of investigative services […]
Spooky Special: Country Squire in Duplin County
The Country Squire is a restaurant, winery and motel with a haunting history and stories Iris Lennon loves to share.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Greenville, NC Native Spends Up to $8 Million a Month Running His Businesses
This businessman and native of Greenville, NC explains how he spends up to $8 million a month running his businesses.Rolling Stone. A businessman and native of Greenville, North Carolina made a very shocking revelation recently on a podcast that he was featured on that had many people in awe - he stated that he spends anywhere from seven and eight million dollars a month making videos for his popular YouTube channel as well as promoting for several of his other businesses!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament gives nearly 300k prize money
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – Fishing competitors got their reels and boats ready over the weekend for one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast. The public was invited to Dutchman Creek Park in Southport for the 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament which was postponed last weekend due to the weather conditions brought on by Ian.
wcti12.com
Greenville road closure due to storm drain replacement
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to Greenville Public Works, crews will replace a storm drain on Commerce Street near Arlington Boulevard. The area will be closed at night on October 10th and October 11th. The work is scheduled to be completed by early Wednesday, but Greenville Public Works recommended...
WITN
North Carolina gas prices on the rise after OPEC+ makes oil cuts
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Average gasoline prices in North Carolina are rising after news broke that OPEC+ was going to cut oil production. The average price for a gallon of gas rose 20 cents in the last week, averaging $3.49, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
wcti12.com
New Bern teen dies after weekend shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — On October 8th, the New Bern Police Department responded to a shooting at the 600 block of First Avenue, New Bern. The victim was taken to a hospital. On October 10th, officials with the New Bern Police Department confirmed that the victim, Jamari I....
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s Office to install security cameras in community
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is deploying community-based security cameras in areas of high-call volume, including a mobile home park just outside Washington, the location of an active murder investigation following a shooting last weekend. Cameras in place at Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and Old River Road in Pitt...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Tropical Storm Julia moves westward towards Nicaragua
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The thirteenth tropical depression of the Atlantic hurricane season has become Tropical Storm Julia. The storm is located over the Southern Caribbean Sea just north of Colombia. Julia is forecast to slowly strengthen over the next 48 hours before making landfall in Nicaragua Sunday morning. The...
wcti12.com
Arrest made in fight that left four injured in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, October 9th, 2022, Kinston Police Department reported that four people were injured in a fight that took place on West New Bern Road. Three women were taken to the hospital suffering from severe injuries sustained during the fight. A fourth victim was also...
wcti12.com
Suspect wanted for breaking and entering, larceny in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a breaking/entering and larceny that took place around midnight on October 2nd, 2022. Anyone with information related to the suspect is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020...
New Bern police investigating after person shot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. Police said they responded to a call just after 5 p.m. in reference to shots fired. They found a person, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound at the 600 block of First Avenue in […]
WITN
A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
Duplin County road to close starting Monday for pipe replacement
PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through mid-October for maintenance. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close the roadway near N.C. 11 between 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, through 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The closure will allow crews to safely remove an undersized crossline […]
wcti12.com
Pitt County Sheriff's Office investigating D.H. Conley threat
Pitt County — In a Facebook post on Monday October 10th, the Pitt county Sheriff's Office addressed a "photo and rumor of a possible threat" related to D.H. Conley High School. According to the post, the threat began circulating online on Sunday, October 9th. The post clarified that the...
Morehead City’s Floyd’s 1921 restaurant will be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — If you didn’t get enough of Eastern North Carolina being featured on the Food Network, there’s a second helping coming this Friday. The Town of Morehead City posted on its Facebook page that Floyd’s 1921 will be featured in Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The restaurant will be showcased […]
Comments / 0