Paul Tudor Jones Correctly Predicted The 1987 Stock Market Crash: Here's What The Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Says Is Coming Next
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones sees continued weakness ahead as the U.S. economy heads for recession. What Happened: Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment, warned the U.S. economy is headed for a recession if it's not already in the midst of one Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
Single-Stock ETFs Are On The Rise — Understand These Core Principles Before Investing
Single-stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are relatively new and invest in a single stock. These ETFs use derivatives contracts — especially options — to provide leveraged and inverse returns. The GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF TSL aims to provide 1.25 times the daily return of the famous household...
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
What To Know About Investing In Private Companies: Ark Invest's New Fund
In September, Titan announced a new partnership with Cathie Wood's Ark Invest to provide access to the new Ark Venture Fund, a brand new, exclusive private equity fund for retail investors. Private Investment Opportunities: The new Ark fund provides retail investors access to pre-IPO companies that have previously been restricted...
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin: Here's What It Means For The Markets
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has warned that the U.S. economy is likely headed for a recession, but he says the market could rally depending on how Russia's war in Ukraine plays out. "We have a dictator who's losing and typically that doesn't end well," Jones said Monday...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Jamie Dimon Warns Of US Recession In 6-9 Months: JPMorgan Preparing For 'Economic Hurricane'
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM CEO Jamie Dimon sounded a warning over the United States and global economies on Monday saying they were facing “very, very serious” headwinds and likely to slip into a recession in 2023. What Happened: “You can’t talk about the economy without talking about...
These 4 Blue Chip Recession-Proof Stocks Can Hedge Your Portfolio As Global Recession Imminent
As the pain of a global recession is already being felt and markets have been volatile, investors are searching for companies that can withstand the macroeconomic headwinds. Firms that are recession-proof, primarily provide goods and services that are considered necessities, such as food, beverages, and household products which are always needed by consumers.
Gain Exposure To Restaurants Without This Stock $F $LOW $TOST $BOWL $CRKN
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with host Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com. Sr. Reporter, Head...
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Apple Supplier TSMC And Other Chip Suppliers' Stocks Plunge After US Curbs On China
Chip-related stocks, including Apple Inc AAPL-supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd SSNLF, tanked on Tuesday morning as traders and investors returning from holiday digested the Biden administration’s new curbs on China’s access to U.S. semiconductor technology. Taiwan Semiconductor shares dropped as much...
Grayscale And Foundry Partner To Introduce A Bitcoin Mining Investment Product
Bitcoin BTC/USD asset management firm Grayscale announced a new investment product that gives investors exposure to Bitcoin mining equipment. The fund will generate money to purchase Bitcoin ASIC computers, which Foundry Digital will run to mine and trade Bitcoin for investors. The Asset Management Firm’s Strategic Mining Play. The...
PayPal Stock Flushes Lower Following Acceptable Use Policy Update, Widespread Backlash: What's Happening?
PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL gapped down and lost 6.27% in Monday's session after the financial technology company walked back a change it published to its acceptable use policy (AUP), which would have allowed PayPal to debit users $2,500 for spreading “misinformation.”. PayPal said the AUP was published in error...
What Creates A Recession? Can The Midterm Elections Stop The US From Going Into A Recession?: Benzinga TV
On today's (Oct. 10) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Shana Orczyk Sissel, CAIA, president and CEO of Banríon Capital Management, about the factors that create a recession and how the midterms will affect the markets. "It's very hard to be in a recession...
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
Expert Ratings for Robinhood Markets
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Robinhood Markets HOOD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Expert Ratings for Ventas
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ventas VTR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ventas. The company has an average price target of $58.14 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $52.00.
'I Really Do Believe The Fed Is Making A Mistake,' Cathie Wood Pens Open Letter To The Federal Reserve
Innovation investor and founder of Ark Invest Cathie Wood issued a warning, saying she is more concerned about deflation than the Federal Reserve's widely anticipated interest rate hikes to lower rising inflation. According to critics of Fed policy like Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel, the Fed is overtightening into a hard...
Blackstone Whale Trades For October 10
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Blackstone. Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
Volatile Week Ahead With the Start of Earnings Season, Fed Speakers on Tour and Even More Inflation Data
(Monday Market Open) It may be Columbus Day, but it’s not a day off for the markets, or for the Federal Reserve. As people might be getting tired of Fed speakers, they’re front and center today as the first Q3 earnings week begins. And as geopolitical matters seem to be getting more complicated and crucial inflation data is expected throughout the week, things could get volatile.
