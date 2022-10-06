ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon hiring over 10,000 employees in Southern California

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Those looking for a job are in luck as online retail giant Amazon is looking to hire thousands of new warehouse employees throughout Southern California.

A variety of positions are available including full-time, part-time and seasonal roles. Over 10,000 of the new jobs are located in Southern California , with 7,000 in the Inland Empire alone, according to Amazon.

Starting pay will vary by city and position. Available roles in the company’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, shipping, delivering customer orders and more.

Although pay will vary by city, Amazon says most roles have a starting pay of $19 an hour.

Benefits can include health care, parental leave, 401(k) savings, free college tuition programs and more.

UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend

The announcement comes as the e-commerce company announced it would hire 150,000 employees in anticipation of the holiday shopping season.

“We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country,” said Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations John Felton. “Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles.”

A full list of available roles and benefits can be viewed online at the company’s website.

Jeff
4d ago

good luck. the productive members of California are already working the rest have their hand out for a free ride

