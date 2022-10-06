Read full article on original website
Former Velma Actress Responds to Viral News About ‘Scooby Doo’ Character Being Gay
Fans have been bursting with excitement ever since it was revealed that Velma is portrayed as a lesbian in the new film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. The story was originally broken by Variety, when they noted that fans had pulled clips from the Halloween special and noticed that in one scene, Velma goes goo goo when she's touched by costume designer Coco Diablo.
The Internet Is Puzzled Over 'Scooby-Doo' Character Shaggy's Real Name
Sometimes characters with long histories in pop culture have characteristics that aren't always translated into modern iterations. In the case of Shaggy Rogers — one of the members of Mystery Inc. and a main character in the beloved Hanna-Barbera cartoon Scooby-Doo — fans were recently surprised when the character reverted to his real name.
‘Scooby-Doo’s Velma Is Officially A Lesbian As She Gets New Female Love Interest
After years of online speculation that the character Velma Dinkley is a lesbian, the show has confirmed her identity in a new clip that went viral on Twitter on Oct. 4. Although the studio did not release the scene that confirms Velma is smitten with a character named Coco Diablo, fans of the series have reshared the clip all over social media. The scene shows Velma meeting the new character and when she meets Coco, Velma immediately fumbles her words and her glasses become fogged up while she blushes bright red.
How Does HBO Max's 'Velma' Connect to the Original 'Scooby-Doo'? (NYCC FIRST LOOK)
The newest HBO Max show to put an adult animation spin on a beloved character is Mindy Kaling's Velma. The show, which stars Mindy as the voice of the titular sleuth, is a prequel to the classic Scooby-Doo mystery series that adults and children alike know and love. Article continues...
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Velma Has A Crush On A Woman In Latest ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie, Confirming Her LGBTQ Identity For Fans
The speculation can be put to rest: Velma is attracted to women. “Scooby-Doo” fans have wondered about the animated character’s sexuality for years. Clips of the animated special “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” have been posted all over social media. They show Velma crushing on a new character, Coco Diablo.
Here’s How Scooby-Doo Confirmed Velma’s Sexuality in New Movie
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. This isn't a mystery anymore: Scooby-Doo's Velma Dinkley is part of the LGBTQ+ community. The sexuality of the spectacled brains of the group has been confirmed in newly-released clips from Trick or Treat Scooby Doo! In one scene, which has gone viral online, Velma meets costume designer Coco Diablo for the first time. When she lays eyes on her, epic music plays in the background and text pops up on-screen that points out her "incredible glasses," along with other positive attributes like how she's "good with animals," "obviously brilliant" and has "an amazing turtleneck."
Sarah Michelle Gellar Leads the Cast of "Wolf Pack" From the Creator of "Teen Wolf"
Sarah Michelle Gellar is heading back into the world of monsters and supernatural chaos. Gellar stars in the new Paramount+ series "Wolf Pack," from Jeff Davis, the producer of "Teen Wolf." But besides the similar subject matter, the series takes place in a new world, with a new pack of wolves. As Davis, Gellar, and the rest of the cast explained during their panel at New York Comic Con on Oct. 7, the new series will be grittier and more violent than "Teen Wolf" fans are used to.
‘Velma’ Showrunner Explains Scooby-Doo’s Absence on New HBO Max Series: ‘That’s What Made it a Kid Show’
The “Scooby-Doo” universe is about to come back in a big way, but don’t expect Scooby-Doo to be involved. “Velma,” a new adult animated series that features Mindy Kaling as the voice of the titular character, promises to satisfy longtime fans of the cartoon series who want to pair their nostalgia with a more mature sense of humor. It features adult versions of the crew from the mystery machine, but in order to ensure that Velma is front and center, Scooby himself won’t be making any appearances. Appearing on a panel for the show at New York Comic-Con (via Insider), showrunner...
Margot Robbie thinks Lady Gaga will “do something incredible” as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2’
Margot Robbie has weighed in on the rumours that Lady Gaga is set to star as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, Folie à Deux. Robbie played Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad as well as 2021’s The Suicide Squad and 2020 spin-off Birds Of Prey.
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie
Time to get the pack back together! Four years after Teen Wolf took its last bow on MTV, the characters will get to reunite for a revival movie. Even though it took a few years to return to the story, creator Jeff Davis has had plans to return to the Teen Wolf universe since its 2017 finale.
‘Wednesday’ Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci’s Role, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester
Netflix’s official trailer for upcoming comedy horror series “Wednesday” has been unveiled at New York Comic Con, with comedian Fred Armisen revealed as the bald and extremely pale Uncle Fester. On top of that, the trailer unveiled Christina Ricci’s role in the series, which has been shrouded in secrecy since it was announced in March. Ricci played Wednesday Addams in Barry Sonnenfeld’s two Addams family films, 1991’s “The Addams Family” and 1993’s “Addams Family Values.” In “Wednesday,” Ricci plays a teacher at Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) has started as a student, and where she will hone her...
Jamie Lee Curtis Is Getting Proactive About a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel with Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis is ready to swap bodies with Lindsay Lohan again. The “Freaky Friday” star confirmed that she has “already written to Disney” about a sequel to the 2003 classic teen comedy about an overbearing mother (Curtis) who unwillingly switches places with her punk rock teen daughter (Lohan) so they both understand their perspectives better. The film, helmed by Mark Waters, grossed $160 million at the worldwide box office and helped cement Lohan’s teen queen status. “I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I’m in their new ‘Haunted Mansion’ movie,” Curtis said on “The View.” The “Everything Everywhere All at...
Shailene Woodley Joins the Cast of Craig Gillespie's 'Dumb Money'
The cast for Craig Gillespie’s (Cruella) newest film grows as Shailene Woodley (Divergent) has joined Dumb Money from Black Bear. With principal photography on the production currently underway, the film will be based on The Antisocial Network, a book by Ben Mezrich, which focuses on how internet trolls on Reddit faced off against one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street.
Maya Hawke reveals the Taylor Swift song that turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie
Ethan Hawke is a Swiftie thanks to daughter Maya Hawke. The Stranger Things star revealed her famous father is a Taylor Swift fan during an interview with London-based music magazine The Line of Best Fit. While reflecting on some of the most formative songs in her library, Maya listed Swift's "Ours," from her 2010 album Speak Now, as one of them, noting that she introduced the track to her famous father, whom she credits for shaping her musical taste.
'Of course' Geena Davis would do a Beetlejuice sequel. Okay! We believe her.
Beetlejuice... Beetlejuice... Beet... Say it one more time and a reboot happens. If that reboot gives us more Geena Davis, that might not be so bad. Well, good news! The Oscar-winner is ready to jump back in the line and rock her body in time for a Beetlejuice sequel. In...
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse's Updated Cast List, Including Oscar Isaac And Jason Schwartzman
The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae and more!
Theo Rossi Boards Jason Bateman & Taron Egerton Netflix Amblin Thriller ‘Carry On’
EXCLUSIVE: Theo Rossi has joined the Netflix Amblin Jaume Collet-Serra directed feature thriller Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson. The pic centers around Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. Deadline first told you about the project. TJ Fixman penned the first draft of the screenplay, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Dylan Clark will produce. The film marks the first production to come out of the overall deal Amblin signed with Netflix last June. Holly Bario, Amblin’s President of Production, will...
