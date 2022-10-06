Read full article on original website
Related
Biden's about to turn 80. Don't expect a blowout birthday bash.
The milestone is being met with some trepidation inside the West Wing.
Biden administration scrambling to get more people boosted before winter
Amid confusion and fatigue, only a fraction of eligible Americans have gotten the new Covid-19 booster.
KING-5
No student loan debt relief coming before Oct. 23, White House says
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration filed its first legal defense of the president's student debt relief plan in court last week, shedding new light on the possible timeline and implementation. In the Oct. 7 filing, which came in response to GOP-led lawsuits seeking to halt Biden's student loan forgiveness...
Comments / 0