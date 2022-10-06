Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has decreased 3.08% over the past 24 hours to $114.18, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -1.0%, moving from $115.71 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin Cash over the past 24 hours (left) to...
Grayscale And Foundry Partner To Introduce A Bitcoin Mining Investment Product
Bitcoin BTC/USD asset management firm Grayscale announced a new investment product that gives investors exposure to Bitcoin mining equipment. The fund will generate money to purchase Bitcoin ASIC computers, which Foundry Digital will run to mine and trade Bitcoin for investors. The Asset Management Firm’s Strategic Mining Play. The...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says It's Time To Stash Up On Apex Crypto
The two-largest cryptocurrencies traded in negative territory Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap slipped 3% to $918.7 billion at 9:12 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +22% $0.04. Huobi Token (HT) +20.1% $5.15. Maker (MKR) +5.1% $956.84...
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
This article was originally published on Aug. 27, 2022. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, just purchased a massive new property. Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has recently bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report...
Benzinga
PayPal Stock Flushes Lower Following Acceptable Use Policy Update, Widespread Backlash: What's Happening?
PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL gapped down and lost 6.27% in Monday's session after the financial technology company walked back a change it published to its acceptable use policy (AUP), which would have allowed PayPal to debit users $2,500 for spreading “misinformation.”. PayPal said the AUP was published in error...
Benzinga
Gain Exposure To Restaurants Without This Stock $F $LOW $TOST $BOWL $CRKN
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with host Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com. Sr. Reporter, Head...
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Elon Musk's Starlink Makes Asia Debut With Japan Launch: What You Should Know
SpaceX’s Starlink announced that it has now launched its services in Japan, making it the first Asian nation to get Elon Musk’s high-speed internet service. What Happened: Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Musk’s Starlink, which became a ‘crucial support' system for Ukraine after Russia invaded the country, is now expanding its reach in Asia. Starlink, on its Twitter, posted that the services are now available in Japan too.
Warren Buffett Is Holding These 2 High Yielders; Why The 'Oracle Of Omaha' Chose The Pair
Warren Buffett, the ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ has achieved average annual returns of 20% since the beginning of 1965. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) is one of the most famed hedge funds on Wall Street, as the fund seeks to invest in companies with strong fundamentals that appear to be undervalued.
What To Know About Investing In Private Companies: Ark Invest's New Fund
In September, Titan announced a new partnership with Cathie Wood's Ark Invest to provide access to the new Ark Venture Fund, a brand new, exclusive private equity fund for retail investors. Private Investment Opportunities: The new Ark fund provides retail investors access to pre-IPO companies that have previously been restricted...
Ethereum Remains Above $1,300, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded slightly lower, trading below the $20,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded slightly lower, but remained above the key $1,300 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded...
How Is The Market Feeling About Dutch Bros?
Dutch Bros's BROS short percent of float has risen 11.01% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.96 million shares sold short, which is 17.54% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Alibaba, Nio Shed Over 3%: Hong Kong Shares Continue To Bleed, Semiconductor Rout Spreads Across Asia
Hong Kong stocks opened in the red on Tuesday after the Nasdaq index closed at its lowest level since July 2020 and a semi-conductor stock rout spread across Asian markets like Taiwan and South Korea which opened for trading after the holidays. Hong Kong Stocks Today. Stock Movement. Alibaba Group...
Deere Whale Trades For October 10
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere. Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
Cathie Wood Loads Up Over $6.7M In Adobe Stock As It Tumbles 27% In A Month — Also Adds Stake In This Biopharma Company
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought over 23,000 shares of software maker Adobe Inc ADBE through the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, estimated to be valued at over $6.7 million based on Monday’s closing price. Adobe is the 30th largest holding in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Monday's Market Minute: Busy Week Ahead
Let's begin our look ahead with a quick look back, as the U.S. indices are under pressure ahead of the cash open today with dust settling from Friday's jobs report. At 263K, the report topped expectations for 250K and solidified investors’ concerns that the Fed will raise rates in an aggressive fashion to combat inflation. The higher-than-expected number sent the indices lower but they are still holding above the lows from last week. Keep an eye on S&P 500 futures at 3,571 should we get back to the yearly lows.
Single-Stock ETFs Are On The Rise — Understand These Core Principles Before Investing
Single-stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are relatively new and invest in a single stock. These ETFs use derivatives contracts — especially options — to provide leveraged and inverse returns. The GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF TSL aims to provide 1.25 times the daily return of the famous household...
