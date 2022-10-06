ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has decreased 3.08% over the past 24 hours to $114.18, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -1.0%, moving from $115.71 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin Cash over the past 24 hours (left) to...
Benzinga

Gain Exposure To Restaurants Without This Stock $F $LOW $TOST $BOWL $CRKN

Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with host Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com. Sr. Reporter, Head...
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Starlink Makes Asia Debut With Japan Launch: What You Should Know

SpaceX’s Starlink announced that it has now launched its services in Japan, making it the first Asian nation to get Elon Musk’s high-speed internet service. What Happened: Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Musk’s Starlink, which became a ‘crucial support' system for Ukraine after Russia invaded the country, is now expanding its reach in Asia. Starlink, on its Twitter, posted that the services are now available in Japan too.
Benzinga

What To Know About Investing In Private Companies: Ark Invest's New Fund

In September, Titan announced a new partnership with Cathie Wood's Ark Invest to provide access to the new Ark Venture Fund, a brand new, exclusive private equity fund for retail investors. Private Investment Opportunities: The new Ark fund provides retail investors access to pre-IPO companies that have previously been restricted...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Dutch Bros?

Dutch Bros's BROS short percent of float has risen 11.01% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.96 million shares sold short, which is 17.54% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Deere Whale Trades For October 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere. Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Busy Week Ahead

Let's begin our look ahead with a quick look back, as the U.S. indices are under pressure ahead of the cash open today with dust settling from Friday's jobs report. At 263K, the report topped expectations for 250K and solidified investors’ concerns that the Fed will raise rates in an aggressive fashion to combat inflation. The higher-than-expected number sent the indices lower but they are still holding above the lows from last week. Keep an eye on S&P 500 futures at 3,571 should we get back to the yearly lows.
Benzinga

Benzinga

