3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Buy Shares Of This 3-Bedroom Home For As Little As $100
After a rigorous data analysis of a hundred different markets, an investment committee reached a verdict — this beautiful and completely remodeled three-bedroom property in Northwest Arkansas is worth the $255,000 investment. This listing is currently all set to secure its owner $1,620 in monthly rent and is primed to appreciate in the coming years. It’s situated in Centerton, Arkansas, a rapidly growing community whose recent economic upswing shows no signs of faltering anytime soon.
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
Grayscale And Foundry Partner To Introduce A Bitcoin Mining Investment Product
Bitcoin BTC/USD asset management firm Grayscale announced a new investment product that gives investors exposure to Bitcoin mining equipment. The fund will generate money to purchase Bitcoin ASIC computers, which Foundry Digital will run to mine and trade Bitcoin for investors. The Asset Management Firm’s Strategic Mining Play. The...
Single-Stock ETFs Are On The Rise — Understand These Core Principles Before Investing
Single-stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are relatively new and invest in a single stock. These ETFs use derivatives contracts — especially options — to provide leveraged and inverse returns. The GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF TSL aims to provide 1.25 times the daily return of the famous household...
Peloton's Profitability Potential Is Broadly Underestimated, Says This Analyst
JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Outperform rating on the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc PTON with a price target of $25.00. Peloton announced its fourth round of layoffs this year as it let go of 500 employees, representing about 12% of its workforce, as it continues to right-size its cost structure.
These 4 Blue Chip Recession-Proof Stocks Can Hedge Your Portfolio As Global Recession Imminent
As the pain of a global recession is already being felt and markets have been volatile, investors are searching for companies that can withstand the macroeconomic headwinds. Firms that are recession-proof, primarily provide goods and services that are considered necessities, such as food, beverages, and household products which are always needed by consumers.
Deere Whale Trades For October 10
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere. Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
Wells Fargo Favors KLA, ASML In Semiconductor Capital Equipment; Expects Another Tough Earnings Cycle Before Bottom
Investor discussions and meetings over the past few weeks left Wells Fargo to consider sentiment as nearing the point of 'Bad is Good,' 'Worse is Better,' with investors looking for confirmation of a down WFE year in C2023 and a sell-side estimate reset. Analyst Joseph Quatrochi maintained KLA Corp KLAC...
Where Ares Management Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Ares Management ARES stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Expert Ratings for Ventas
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ventas VTR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ventas. The company has an average price target of $58.14 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $52.00.
How Cannabis Can Redefine Corporate Wellness
With National Wellness Month comes the opportunity to reflect on the importance of priortizing health and wellness in our everyday lives. Whether it’s incorporating a more nutritious diet or regular exercise into your daily routine, maintaining a healthy work life balance, or considering natural and holistic wellness practices, we must make the necessary changes in our lives to prioritize our overall well beings. This applies both personally and professionally.
Toast Gets An Upgrade As Industry Survey Exudes Promise
Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev upgraded Toast, Inc TOST from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $24. Mizuho's survey of 55 Toast restaurants showcased the positive impact on sales and profits from cross-selling payroll and adjacent software-as-a-service products. The survey revealed that restaurants using Toast for...
How Is The Market Feeling About Zscaler?
Zscaler's ZS short percent of float has risen 14.85% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.01 million shares sold short, which is 8.2% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With Wynn Resorts
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wynn Resorts. Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts WYNN we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
Analyst Ratings for Five9
Within the last quarter, Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $124.11 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $90.00.
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 10, 2022
Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 74.81% at $2.29. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 12.00% at $0.05. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.12% at $0.22. LOSERS:. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 13.62% at $2.41. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 11.47% at $3.55. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ares Management
Within the last quarter, Ares Management ARES has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ares Management. The company has an average price target of $81.0 with a high of $92.00 and a low of $75.00.
Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Internet Computer's ICP/USD price has decreased 4.16% over the past 24 hours to $5.63, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -8.0%, moving from $6.07 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Internet Computer over the past 24 hours (left) to...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
