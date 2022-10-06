If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action.

We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.

Prices at many gas stations across the region are as low as $3.29 a gallon, but economists say that could change. The “OPEC+” group of nations has agreed to cut production by two million barrels of oil per day.

Cutting supply could cause prices to go up sharply. In the past, West Virginia considered suspending the state gas tax of 36-center per gallon. While it failed to pass before, it might get looked at again.

“It’s not going to remedy anything. That’s all there is to it. But it will be something that maybe could help a little bit,” said Gov. Jim Justice. (R) West Virginia.

“It’s hard to afford it when you are low income people, you know. But what can we do about it,” said Cornelius Murphy, a car owner.

“Oh I’d been unemployed for a few months and having to choose between putting gas in your car or going to the grocery store, it’s a tough decision. if gas goes up again, it’s just crazy,” said car owner Kelly White.

The governor says Republican leaders in the legislature were the reason the state did not approve a gas tax holiday earlier this year. Five states, including neighboring Maryland, suspended their state gas taxes for a time this year.

Governor Justice said again Thursday that the United States could be completely energy independent by embracing a combination of fossil fuels, as well renewable, clean energy sources such as wind and solar.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.