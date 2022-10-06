ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countries New Hampshire imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Hampshire imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with New Hampshire.
POLITICS
State misses deadline for program to expand school lunch aid

Last month, a bipartisan majority of state senators sent Gov. Chris Sununu a letter with a last-minute request. The U.S. Department of Agriculture was continuing a program to allow states to automatically sign up eligible public school students for the free and reduced-price lunch program using their families’ Medicaid enrollment information. Twenty-seven states were already enrolled; the deadline for new states to join this year was Sept. 30.
EDUCATION

