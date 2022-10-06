ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion

Doula Sequoi Phipps-Hawkins has heard plenty of stories about doctors brushing off the concerns of pregnant Black women. “I heard from some of my white colleagues and friends that they just never felt unsafe. They never questioned any of their recommendations for their doctors,” said Phipps-Hawkins. It’s a stark...
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Open participation survey for older Virginians

RICHMOND, Va) — The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) invites Virginia residents ages 60 and older to give their feedback on the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults (CASOA). The survey opens Oct. 13 and closes Oct. 27. To participate in the survey, please visit https://polco.us/va2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Norfolk, VA
Business
Norfolk, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Business
City
Norfolk, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar

In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Loan Application#Student Loan Debt#Regent University
NBC 29 News

Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
theriver953.com

Virginia opens KAPS program for unclaimed property

Governor Youngkin announced through an email that the Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched the new KAPS program. Virginia’s consumer protection law requires businesses to turn unclaimed property over to the state, relieving the business of the financial liability. Virginia holds that property until the...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Grants helping economic growth and development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants. Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues. “This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Mom pulls son from Virginia school following June incident

Kai's story began on June 14 when his mom dropped him off at school. Galicia was at the school early that morning for a meeting to discuss Kai's individualized education program – known as an IEP. Galicia asked for the meeting because she was worried about how school staff interacted with her son, especially during moments when he becomes upset.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
windsorweekly.com

IWCS receives community input on CIP

Isle of Wight County Schools has received input from the community, largely through an online survey, on what people would like to see in the school division’s Capital Improvements Plan. The first of two community input meetings was held Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Windsor High School. Only one member...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Open Today for $95 Million to Further Expand Broadband Access

Internet Service Providers, Local Jurisdictions Can Apply for Grants to Connect Unserved and Underserved Areas. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
MARYLAND STATE
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy