Virginia Lt. Governor discusses proposed transgender policy in schools for the first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is speaking out for the first time on Virginia's new transgender policy recommended for schools. In her "Hampton Roads Tour" on Norfolk State University's campus, 13News Now asked the state leader her stance on the change. "I don't want the school boards,...
NBC12
Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion
Doula Sequoi Phipps-Hawkins has heard plenty of stories about doctors brushing off the concerns of pregnant Black women. “I heard from some of my white colleagues and friends that they just never felt unsafe. They never questioned any of their recommendations for their doctors,” said Phipps-Hawkins. It’s a stark...
News 3 answers your questions about the tax rebate
A couple hundred extra dollars would be nice, right? "It was unexpected money and that was a very pleasant surprise," said Delegate Barry Knight.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Open participation survey for older Virginians
RICHMOND, Va) — The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) invites Virginia residents ages 60 and older to give their feedback on the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults (CASOA). The survey opens Oct. 13 and closes Oct. 27. To participate in the survey, please visit https://polco.us/va2022.
Veteran Scott challenged by newcomer Namkung in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District
NORFOLK, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott was first elected to Congress in 1992 and has been re-elected 14 times since. He currently serves as Chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee. The Army veteran was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 1977 and to the Virginia...
Teachers union offers long-term solutions for nationwide teacher shortage
NORFOLK, Va. — The National Education Association said to keep teachers in the classroom, changes have to be made. Nationally, educators are leaving the profession in record numbers. According to a survey by the NEA, 55% of educators are considering leaving the classroom earlier than planned. That number is...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
WAVY News 10
Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
Election 2022: Same-day voter registration now offered in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — A new law is giving voters in Virginia more flexibility when it comes time to cast their ballot. In the past, if a person wanted to vote in the November election, they had to make sure they were registered before a deadline that was typically set a few weeks earlier.
NBC 29 News
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
There’s a mental health crisis in Virginia emergency rooms — Will anything be done?
New data has shed light on an emerging crisis in Virginia Hospitals. The cost of an emergency room visit has risen dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the emergency room increasingly becomes a place of last resort for those struggling with serious mental illnesses.
Grant helps Stop the Violence 757 plan for expansion of after school program
A new grant is helping Stop the Violence 757 expand Project Safe Haven. It's a program currently in two Portsmouth Elementary Schools focused on mentoring, tutoring and literacy.
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022
Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) recipients in Virginia have it easy compared with other states, at least when it comes to remembering when monthly payments are sent. SNAP beneficiaries...
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
Hampton Aquaplex economic impact discussed in ODU’s State of the Region
The future economic impact of the Hampton Aquaplex, which is currently under construction, was discussed in Old Dominion University’s State of the Region presentation in Newport News.
theriver953.com
Virginia opens KAPS program for unclaimed property
Governor Youngkin announced through an email that the Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched the new KAPS program. Virginia’s consumer protection law requires businesses to turn unclaimed property over to the state, relieving the business of the financial liability. Virginia holds that property until the...
NBC 29 News
Grants helping economic growth and development
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants. Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues. “This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming...
Mom pulls son from Virginia school following June incident
Kai's story began on June 14 when his mom dropped him off at school. Galicia was at the school early that morning for a meeting to discuss Kai's individualized education program – known as an IEP. Galicia asked for the meeting because she was worried about how school staff interacted with her son, especially during moments when he becomes upset.
windsorweekly.com
IWCS receives community input on CIP
Isle of Wight County Schools has received input from the community, largely through an online survey, on what people would like to see in the school division’s Capital Improvements Plan. The first of two community input meetings was held Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Windsor High School. Only one member...
mocoshow.com
Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Open Today for $95 Million to Further Expand Broadband Access
Internet Service Providers, Local Jurisdictions Can Apply for Grants to Connect Unserved and Underserved Areas. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
