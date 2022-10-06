Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee dies at 30
WASHINGTON — Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died at age 30. WWE confirmed Lee's passing in a statement on Thursday. No cause of death has been revealed. The 30-year-old wrestler from Hope Township, Michigan, won the sixth season of WWE's reality show "Tough Enough" in 2015. WWE shared the news on Twitter Thursday.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt and JoJo React to WWE Return at Extreme Rules
After being away from the company for more than a year, Bray Wyatt made his comeback to WWE at Extreme Rules. The following are reactions from Wyatt’s return from Wyatt and his fiancé Jojo:. Alex Bliss also reacted to Wyatt’s return to the company. Click here to check...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Edge And Finn Balor Battle In Fierce 'I Quit Match' At Extreme Rules
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was forced into saying "I Quit" for the first time in his illustrious career at Saturday's Extreme Rules premium live event. At one point in his drama-filled "I Quit Match" against Finn Balor, Edge was close to securing the victory after locking in the Edge-ucator on his opponent's left leg with the chair. Just as Balor prepared to utter the words "I Quit," Damian Priest came running down to rescue his Judgment Day stablemate. Thereafter, Dominik Mysterio also made a run-in, but Edge seemed to have an answer as he fought off the numbers. However, Rhea Ripley would handcuff Edge onto the rope, allowing Balor, Priest & Dominik to get back in the ring and take out Edge with a 3-on-1 attack.
Popculture
Extreme Rules: WWE's Bianca Belair Could Be Losing Her Championship
WWE Extreme Rules is tonight, and it could mark the end of Bianca Belair's reign as WWE Raw Women's Champion. Belair, real name Bianca Blair Crawford, has been champ since WrestleMania 38, where she defeated Becky Lynch. At Extreme Rules, she will face Bayley in a ladder match. Despite dominating the Raw roster all year, Belair's time at the top of Raw's roster might be up. (The event will stream live via Peacock.)
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return
WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
411mania.com
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Star Makes Surprise Cameo At WWE Extreme Rules
Cameos are fun. With so many talented stars in NXT, it becomes a question of when someone else will be moving up to the main roster. Those promotions are important moments for both the stars and WWE themselves as we see who is next up on the company’s radar. We might have seen the start of a main roster promotion this weekend at a major WWE event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Kross attacked him before the match. Drew fought back and slammed him on the steel steps. Drew used the strap, but was distracted by Scarlett and Kross targeted the shoulder. Kross hit him with the strap several times before hitting a suplex for 2. Drew fought back and was about to go for the claymore kick, but Scarlett sprayed him with what appeared to be pepper spray and Kross hit his finisher for the win.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Featured a Tribute to Brodie Lee
Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules was a special night for Bray Wyatt as it marked his return to the company. He was also able to do a tribute to his good friend Jon Huber, who went by the name of Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE. White...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Tells Her Haters To 'Go Home And Cry About It' Following Extreme Rules Victory
Ronda Rousey was victorious at WWE's Extreme Rules on Saturday, becoming the new "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion in the process, and she has got a message for any of her haters online who weren't happy with the result. The former UFC star took to Instagram to say, "Go home and...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Bo Dallas' Pro Wrestling Career
Newly returned Bray Wyatt soon won't be the only Rotunda family member in WWE. In a new report from Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline, Wyatt's younger brother, Bo Dallas is expected to return to WWE "very soon." WWE released Dallas on April 15, 2021, after being with the promotion since 2008....
Rhea Ripley Hits Con-Chair-To On Beth Phoenix, Scarlett Brings Pepper Spray, And More | Fight Size
Here is your post-WWE Extreme Rules fight size update for Saturday, October 8, 2022. - Prior to the show kicking off, WWE treated those in attendance to a first look at the WrestleMania 40 logo. - The night's first match saw The Brawling Brutes defeat Imperium in a Good Old...
Johnny Gargano And Candice LeRae Gain Praise From WWE Higher Ups On Their Returns, How They Handled Exits
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are back from free agency, and WWE sources say that they maintained a good relationship throughout their last year in NXT, as well as his their time off. One WWE source said that Gargano remained on most in WWE's good side all the way through...
Dan Lambert: Jim Cornette Is The Greatest Manager Of All Time
Dan Lambert calls Jim Cornette the greatest manager of all time. Dan Lambert was previously featured in AEW as the face of American Top Team. He worked alongside Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, and he heped bring Paige VanZant to AEW. During his run, he delivered a number of memorable, if not controversial, promos that turned him into one of the company's most hated villains. Lambert has been compared to Cornette, one of the most legendary managers in wrestling history. Cornette was the mouthpiece for top stars like Yokozuna, Owen Hart, Vader, and The Midnight Express, among others.
wrestlinginc.com
Four Honor No More Members Appear To Be Done With IMPACT Wrestling
Honor No More members Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defended their IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against The Motor City Machine Guns at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory event this weekend. However, it seems that they might be done with the company, along with two other members of their faction.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 1