The Star Press

Veteran lawyers hope to succeed longtime Delaware Circuit Court judge

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two veteran local attorneys hope to succeed Judge Marianne Vorhees, who will retire at year's end after two decades on the Delaware Circuit Court 1 bench. Delaware County voters will select Vorhees' successor in the Nov. 8 election, which features a content between Republican Judi Calhoun and Democrat Amanda Dunnuck. Calhoun...
MUNCIE, IN
Florida Today

Crosley Green to remain free for now

Crosley Green gets to enjoy his family for at least another holiday season.  The 11th Circuit Court of Appeal granted a petition filed by Green's attorneys that conditions of his release should not change until the U.S. Supreme Court considers his appeal. Green's attorneys say this will likely take place early next year. ...
TITUSVILLE, FL
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

