Stephen Raines
4d ago

The fact it's illegal in Alabama is stupid anyway. You can, quite literally, get 5 different form of THC from a shop LEGALLY. Including Delta-9.

Ribs
4d ago

You need to watch how weed became illegal in the USA…. There a 3 part documentary on it. A Irish whiskey runner named Joe Kennedy who became a senator. He wanted his drug legal… not the nature weed that grew wild .

lastofthefinest
4d ago

Alabama won’t do it and fight tooth and nail to keep the status quo because they make too much money off of color code. The state government won’t have it. This will be interesting!

