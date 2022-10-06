"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO