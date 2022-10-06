ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservative provocateur Christian Walker's 'totally countercultural' fury knows no bounds. Senate GOP hopeful Herschel Walker should have anticipated that.

By Warren Rojas
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

  • Herschel Walker's son, Christian, is wreaking havoc on his father's Senate campaign.
  • A conservative firebrand, Christian has bashed Herschel for an alleged abortion scandal.
  • Christian's become highly political lately and relishes attacking ideological enemies.

Conservatives may not appreciate the timing of it , but blowing up his father's Senate campaign because the hypocrisy about family values simply became overwhelming is pretty on-brand for culture warrior Christian Walker.

While he may have only recently become known to Republicans who were already on edge about first-time candidate Herschel Walker's bid to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia by calling out his father over The Daily Beast's allegations of having paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion in 2009 , 23-year-old Christian Walker has been workshopping an in-your-face public persona for a while now.

The product of Herschel Walker's first marriage to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, Christian Walker told New York Magazine that his conversion from casual bystander to MAGA bomb thrower took place during the tail end of Donald Trump's polarizing one-term presidency.

"The whole world shut down because of the coronavirus and then we had terrorist attacks across our country by ghetto BLM. That's when I hopped into politics," Christian Walker said in March 2021.

Christian Walker's subsequent fight against perceived oppressors has spun up controversies everywhere.

His "totally countercultural" worldview seemingly puts him at odds with everything.

In October 2020, Christian Walker reportedly led a "Gays for Trump" parade through West Hollywood, California, though he refuses to call himself a gay man — Christian Walker has said he's attracted to men but maintains that "my sexuality doesn't rule my life" — and routinely trashes Pride month and the LGBTQ community.

His social media feeds ( Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok ) are a laundry list of complaints against anyone he dislikes, disagrees with, or presumably has no use for.

Christian Walker has shown that he's just as comfortable launching rhetorical attacks against politicians like President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, as he is picking fights with British Royal-by-marriage Meghan Markle, fellow passengers he gleefully confronts during cross country flights, or the liberal pop stars he feuds with while going through the Starbucks' drive-thru.

But those fights seem downright quaint compared to the pent-up rage he's unleashed against Herschel Walker over the past few days.

'Raise your damn kids'

Christian Walker and Herschel Walker's rocky father-son relationship exploded into plain sight Tuesday.

Christian Walker went off on Herschel Walker, embattled former President Donald Trump's hand-picked candidate for a high-profile race that could decide control of the Senate, in a series of videos that seemed like they were a long time coming.

The final straw, according to Christian Walker, was the news that Herschel Walker, who has endorsed Sen. Graham's proposed nationwide abortion ban, allegedly gave the mother of one of the three other children the former football star has had outside of marriage $700 to cover her abortion.

Add in the allegations of abuse against his mother, and it's no wonder Christian Walker's discretionary dam broke.

"Family values people — he has four kids, four different women. Wasn't in the house raising one of them," Christian Walker fumed online, adding, "He was out having sex with other women."

Christian Walker didn't respond to Insider's request for comment about what the actual tipping point was that caused him to go scorched earth against the same man he publicly wished a happy Father's Day just 18 months ago.

But in his recent posts Christian Walker does point out that absentee fathers are very much a sore spot for him.

Earlier this year Christian Walker took aim at entertainer Nick Cannon, a patriarch who has 10 kids from six different women .

"Nick Cannon is everything wrong with our culture. Knocking women up and then being too busy banging other women to take care of his children," Christian Walker lashed out online. "Fathers, control your ding-a-ling, get home, and raise your damn kids."

A day after the news broke about Herschel Walker's alleged abortion issue, Christian Walker trolled his estranged father with a simple suggestion .

"Wear a condom, damn."

It's possible that Christian Walker does now seem to regret lending his support to his father's campaign.

But that goodwill, Christian Walker insists, was contingent on Herschel Walker somehow cleaning himself up before entering the political arena.

"We were told he was going to get ahead of his past and hold himself accountable," Christian Walker said in one of his videos. "None of that happened. Everything's been a lie."

It remains unclear, however, whether the personal accountability Christian Walker was theoretically expecting to see from his father had to do with his recently uncovered siblings, the 2009 abortion, or yet undiscovered skeletons the extended Walker family are still sitting on.

Read the original article on Business Insider

