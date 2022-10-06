Read full article on original website
Related
Despite refunds, employee of '361 Grant' program becomes suspicious
As of Thursday, Saenz said at least 84 refunds have been given in regard to grant applications.
Corpus Christi gas prices rise by 22 cents in one week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may have noticed your dollar isn't stretching as far as it used to when you fill up. Average gas prices in Corpus Christi have risen 22 cents-per-gallon in the last week, 17 cents-per-gallon in the last month and 30 cents-per-gallon in the last year.
'My pleasure': Flour Bluff Chick-fil-A now hiring
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff's first Chick-fil-A location is now hiring!. The beloved fast food restaurant is being built on the corner of S. Padre Island Dr. and Flour Bluff Dr. and is expected to be open this fall, but an official opening date has not been set.
Whataburger, James Avery have gift ideas to help you 'ketchup' on early Christmas shopping
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They're not exactly Silver Bells, but close enough: James Avery has added two more pieces to its Whataburger collection as the Christmas shopping season gets underway. And -- just like in real life -- you can have the mini ketchup tubs in regular or spicy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caregiver accused of stealing from elderly, ill Rockport residents arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport Police say they have finally captured a Corpus Christi woman who escaped them once after reportedly preying on her elderly patients. Aretha Davis worked as a caregiver for elderly people, but instead of helping them, police say she helped herself to tens of thousands of their dollars.
KHOU
Real life or Final Destination? Lumber goes through cab of truck on Texas highway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those of you who have seen Final Destination may think this image looks familiar: a truck hauling lumber when the lumber comes loose and goes through a window. This actually happened Thursday on U.S. Highway 77 as officers with the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal...
Skills and Trade event calling all those looking for work
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Head over to the Windward campus on 4101 Old Brownsville Rd. on October 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to see what jobs are available to you through the Career development department. The event is free and open to the public. Reach out...
TDFPS' investigator explains the common theme in victims
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has three new investigative units covering financial exploitation. Investigators warn, the common victims of this crime are the elderly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anybody missing a leg? Fake leg washes ashore at Mission-Aransas Reserve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's official: Spooky Season has come to the Gulf Coast. Today, the Mission-Aransas Reserve posted a series of photos detailing the latest objects to wash ashore on the beach, one of which was a freaky, fake leg wrapped in a tattered pant leg. The leg...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 220 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha crew and seized 220 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas, Thursday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew of a lancha crew engaged in illegal fishing approximately 5 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
ELECTION: Wrong names on mail-in ballot envelopes for Nueces County couple
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A Nueces County couple had a problem with their mail-in ballots that led to an in-home visit from county elections officials to fix the problem. Frank and Paula Armstrong say their ballots were correct, but the return envelopes had the wrong names and wrong addresses. Both of their individual return envelopes were incorrect. Frank spotted the error before they mailed them.
18-year-old arrested for Corpus Christi apartment complex murder
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police arrested an 18-year-old man for murder on Monday afternoon, nine hours after another 18-year-old man was found dead inside a Bay Area apartment complex. Police arrested Andrew Lugo without incident at 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Corban Drive and South Port...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City looks to rejuvenate Labonte, Cole parks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi now has a vision of what it would like both Cole and Labonte parks to eventually be. Cole and Labonte are two of the city's 185 parks; both need polishing, and that's what the city would like to see happen.
Positively Pink: A terminal diagnosis is not keeping one Coastal Bend woman from living
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue our Positively Pink: Survivor series with a true go-getter defying the odds of her breast cancer diagnosis while helping others. Amanda Medina hopes her experiences guide others on a similar path... but has one big wish. If you are looking for someone full...
Local woman on the road to recovery following a dog attack
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman was viscously attacked by a dog. The terrifying moment happened on Carver Dr near Tarlton St. A couple of good Samaritans found the woman bleeding out and were able to get her immediate medical attention. The woman's son said his mother...
Toyota donates Corolla model to Del Mar's automotive technology program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two local Toyota dealerships donated a Corolla to Del Mar College's Automotive Applied Technology Program. While automobile donations may not be new things for Del Mar, the program receiving a model as new as a 2018 is. The donation, made by AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi...
Alcorta's ensures that ballet folklórico lives on in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every dance has a story behind it, and every story has its roots. Alcorta’s Compañía de Danza Folklórica’s story begins 25 years ago. "So, our story begins with my mother, Cynthia Alcorta, she started a ballet folklórico program at Roy Miller High School, and from there, it moved into a large-scale project,” said Alcorta’s artistic director Samuel Alcorta. “We had many dancers from leading that school folklórico program and (they didn’t) have anywhere for them to dance after they graduated from high school, so there was a need in the community for some sort of outlet for Mexican folk dance."
Refugio VFD sparks passion for fire safety in local schoolkids for Fire Prevention Week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some lucky kids over at Refugio Elementary School had a special experience today. The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department paid a few pre-k and kindergarten classes a visit to give them a fire safety lesson this morning. Students were able to handle the fire truck's water hose, and even got to try on the chief's gear.
New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
July tourism sets record-setting, HOT numbers for Corpus Christi, Port Aransas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tourism records are being broken in the Coastal Bend. Translate those numbers, and they spell ‘success’ for Corpus Christi and Port Aransas. Port A Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brett Stawar said the record-breaking close-to-$3 million hotel-occupancy tax collections for July means the city has recovered from both Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0