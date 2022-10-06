ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh News & Observer

Joyce Waddell, candidate for NC Senate District 40

Campaign website: https://facebook.com/joyce.d.waddell. Education: Master’s — A&T State University, Appalachian State University, UNC-Charlotte; PhD — University of NC Greensboro. Have you run for elected office before? Yes. Please list highlights of your civic involvement: National Council of Negro Women, Democratic Women, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., Friendship Missionary...
John Harris, candidate for NC House District 36

Education: B.A., UNC-Chapel Hill; J.D., UNC School of Law. Please list highlights of your civic involvement: I’m an active member of my church, serving on our outreach ministry leadership team and local missions team supporting local ministries in the Triangle and elsewhere. I’ve served as a youth sports coach dating back to college and have served as coaches for my son’s sports teams, including Town of Apex T-ball. I’m also a member of the Federalist Society, a nonpartisan legal organization that hosts speakers and events of interest to the legal community.
