ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

What It Will Take to Make AOC the Next Bernie Sanders?

There are a few Democrats on the short list for becoming the next Bernie Sanders, a candidate that was able to mobilize an entire generation while running for president, twice. There’s Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, Ro Khanna, and, most obvious but least likely, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC.Amie Parnes, senior correspondent for The Hill newspaper in Washington covering the Biden White House and national politics, joined The New Abnormal podcast to talk through this list of Democratic contenders with host Andy Levy, and discuss why they would or wouldn’t be fit for the job of Bernie’s protégé, as well as why...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WKBN

Voters want more protection from harmful chemicals: poll

Most American voters say they want more government and industry protection from toxic chemicals, a new poll has found. Not only do the 1,200 respondents to the survey overwhelmingly want assurances that consumer products are free from harmful chemicals, but they are also willing to pay more for the privilege. In the poll — commissioned […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy