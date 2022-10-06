ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coinjournal.net

Tron continues to push higher. Are these bullish reversal signs?

Tron has gained 3% in the past day as the crypto market opens lower. The network’s surging transactions are partly the cause of the uptick. The token, however, remains vulnerable to the overall market sentiment. TRON TRX/USD is up 3% in the past 24 hours and 4% in the...
coinjournal.net

Stellar Lumens makes a bullish statement. Why do you need to watch the token?

Stellar Lumens XLM/USD trades at key resistance of $0.126. However, momentum is building, with key technical indicators pointing to a potential breakout. According to the CoinMarketCap data, Stellar Lumens has added nearly 10% in the past one week. The gains are the highest in the week after Ripple’s XRP.
coinjournal.net

HNT dips below $5 after Binance delisting: Will it decline further today?

HNT, the native token of the Helium ecosystem, has been delisted from Binance, and the coin is now trading below $5. Binance, the world’s leading crypto exchange, revealed last week that it was delisting some HNT trading pairs on its platform. The HNT/USDT and HNT/BUSD pairs are no longer available for users on the Binance exchange.
coinjournal.net

What is the Injective Protocol, and why is it an exciting watch?

Injective Protocol INJ/USD is a little-known Ethereum-based DEX. The network claims to be an open and interoperable smart contract platform. It is optimised for DeFi applications, an area touted as monumental in the growth of decentralised finance. The DEX uses the Cosmos-backed L2 sidechain for faster speeds, decentralisation, and connection to the Ethereum chain.
coinjournal.net

Huobi Token (HT) price prediction after the buyout by About Capital

Huobi Token price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months as cryptocurrencies have crashed. HT/USDT was trading at $4.33, which was about 15% above the lowest level this month. It has crashed by more than 89% from its highest level in 2021, giving it a market cap of more than $673 million.
coinjournal.net

AVAX vs SOL: Better buy between Avalanche and Solana?

Avalanche price has crashed by more than 85% this year, giving AVAX a market cap of more than $4.9 billion. Solana price, on the other hand, has crashed by 82%, giving its market cap to more than $11.5 billion. Challenging time for Solana and Avalanche. Solana and Avalanche are some...
coinjournal.net

Regulation could negatively affect crypto innovation, says Laguna Labs’ CEO

“The very foundation of cryptocurrency is one that is antithetical to global regulation and the centralised financial system that regulators seek to uphold and protect,” says Stefan Rust. Cryptocurrency regulation is being introduced in various parts of the world. While many people in the industry are welcoming this latest...
coinjournal.net

Ethereum could face a liquidity crisis soon, says Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson believes that the inability to unstake ETH tokens until the next major upgrade could lead to a liquidity crisis for Ethereum. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson discussed some of the flaws affecting Bitcoin and Ethereum in a recent interview with Cointelegraph. The Ethereum network migrated to a...
coinjournal.net

Coinbase gains regulatory approval to offer crypto services in Singapore

Crypto exchange Coinbase has announced in a press release that it has received preliminary regulatory approval from Singapore’s monetary authority (MAS) to offer crypto services in Singapore. Following the in-principle approval, Coinbase can now offer “regulated digital payment token products and services in Singapore.”. Following the approval in...
coinjournal.net

Uniswap scales using Polygon’s zkEVM Testnet, introduced today

Polygon’s zero-knowledge (ZK) R&D team has launched the leading ecosystem’s zkEVM Public Testnet, Coin Journal learned from a press release. zkEVM is the only solution that fulfills the most important goals of blockchain design: high security, infinite scalability, and an Ethereum-familiar developer experience. Uniswap adopts testnet, UNI up...
