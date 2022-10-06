Read full article on original website
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
WSLS hosting free Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms
BLUE RIDGE, Va. – Looking for something for your family to do this spooky season? 10 News is hosting a familiar event that’s perfect for the whole family to get involved!. WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for the Halloween season. On Thursday, Oct....
Man arrested after stabbing multiple people in Bedford County Friday, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bedford County last week, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Last Friday (Oct. 7), deputies went to Vistarama Lane for the report of a possible stabbing, Sheriff Miller said. When they arrived,...
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Bedford County shooting, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:30 p.m.:. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has taken one person into custody in connection with the shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. On Monday at 2:44 p.m, authorities said they received a report of a person that had been shot...
An ‘udderly’ incredible rescue: Galax crews save cow from cellar
GALAX, Va. – What could’ve been a ‘cowtasrophy’ turned out to be an ‘udderly’ incredible rescue on Saturday in Galax. Around 11:49 a.m., fire crews were called out to the 1500 block of Fairview Road where they found a cow that had fallen seven feet into a cellar, the Galax Fire Department said.
Juvenile dead after Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A boy is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Saturday, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW. Officials say the caller advised...
Manufacturing facility in Botetourt County reaches zero waste status
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A Botetourt County business is making a commitment toward a more sustainable future. On Monday, Metalsa Roanoke celebrated their achievement of reaching zero waste status. Zero waste status means nothing at the truck manufacturing plant will be sent to the landfill – all the waste...
Man found shot in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, according to Roanoke police. Authorities said that the man was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, but they do not believe that the shooting happened at the location.
Authorities investigating fatal crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 30-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred Sunday at 2 a.m. on Route 122, just north of Forbes Mill Road. Authorities say a 2013 Toyota Rav4 was heading south of...
Virginia State Police investigating officer involved shooting near Mountain View Terrace
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 12:42 p.m. The male is believed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Roanoke City Police said there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening. Police said at 11:10 on October 8th, police learned of shots fired in the 2300 block of Mountain View...
20-year-old woman dead after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a Roanoke County crash early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd. We’re told a 2007 Toyota Camry was going eastbound when...
‘Three feet from the heat:’ How to keep stay warm while also staying safe
VINTON, Va. – It’s that time of year when temperatures take a drastic turn as the sun sets, which means people are turning on their heat for the first time in months. Whether you’re trying to stay warm by turning on the heat, sitting next to a fireplace, or with a space heater, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Community Outreach Coordinator, Brian Clingenpeel wants to remind people of the three feet rule.
Woman’s body found in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead early Saturday morning. At 7:02 a.m., the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road.
Chickens now allowed in City of Covington after ordinance passes
COVINGTON, Va. – Chickens are now legal to own in Covington after leaders passed an ordinance on Monday. The issue was sidelined for a few years, but the city council moved forward with an ordinance after a citizen, Megan Mann, approached in June. “I’m pretty excited,” said Megan Mann,...
Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace
SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
Community input requested for Ramada Inn location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking for your input to Reimagine the Ramada. Last month, we reported that the city bought the Ramada Inn property back in April for $3.6 million thanks to a FEMA grant. Because it’s a floodway, FEMA prohibits structures from being built...
Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live. This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.
Heads up! Frost/freeze alerts have been posted for Sunday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the weekend! We’re feeling some unseasonably chilly air as we get the day started. Many of you will wake up to temperatures in the 40s. It’s feeling cooler this morning due to a recent cold front. After the chilly...
Salem’s Wilson earns Week 7 honors
SALEM, Va. – Since an opening-game loss to the best team in the state of West Virginia, Salem hasn’t blinked. They’ve just gotten better. A case in point: Friday night Salem was hosting River Ridge rival Pulaski County. The Spartans were unphased by some early Cougars’ success.
