Rodents to blame for Santa Fe County truck fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters say rodents are to blame for a truck fire. Crews from Pojoaque were called out to the fire Wednesday and quickly got it knocked down.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
- Ballon Fiesta: Baby bumblebee balloon found after reported stolen ahead of Special Shape Rodeo
- Entertainment: McDonald’s officially brings back Halloween Happy Meal pails: Here’s how you can get one
- Space: NASA captures ancient lava flow in New Mexico
It appears there were rodents in the engine compartment, possibly looking for a warm place to hold up for the winter. They say animals can nest inside a vehicle and chew through wires.
They suggest checking under the hood periodically and installing a rodent-deterring strobe system.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0