ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Re-signing Bogaerts, Devers the key for last-place Red Sox

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154Zjd_0iP9IzU700

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox want to re-sign Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, too.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom says things have improved since they bowed out of the bidding and traded away their last homegrown star: Mookie Betts.

Bloom says he wants the players back on deals that work for everybody.

Bogaerts can become a free agent this offseason and would command a lengthy and lucrative deal.

Devers has one more year of arbitration eligibility before he can hit the market.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

The Yankees Have An Elite ALDS Rotation In Place

The ALDS and NLDS will both kick off tomorrow. The New York Yankees will be opening up at home against the red-hot Cleveland Guardians, who are coming off a walk-off win in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays that got them to this point.
BRONX, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thomson signs 2-year deal to remain as Phillies manager

After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff series victory since 2010, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday. The Phillies announced they have signed Thomson to a two-year contract to remain as their manager through 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wild-card berth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
FOX Sports

New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Predicting New York Yankees Roster For ALDS

As the Yankees bide their time until the beginning of the American League Division Series, awaiting the winner of the Guardians-Rays Wild Card Series, manager Aaron Boone and New York's coaching staff have several roster decisions to make. Will the Yankees enter the ALDS with an even 13 position players...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group#The Boston Red Sox#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News
ESPN

This Date in Baseball-Eckersley saves four ALCS games

1910  Nap Lajoie, in a batting race with Ty Cobb, had eight hits for Cleveland in a season-ending doubleheader with the Browns. The hits were tainted, however, with St. Louis third baseman Red Corriden playing back as Lajoie bunted safely six times. Regardless, Cobb won the batting title by a fraction of a point.
BASEBALL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
125K+
Followers
132K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy