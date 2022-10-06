Re-signing Bogaerts, Devers the key for last-place Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox want to re-sign Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, too.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom says things have improved since they bowed out of the bidding and traded away their last homegrown star: Mookie Betts.

Bloom says he wants the players back on deals that work for everybody.

Bogaerts can become a free agent this offseason and would command a lengthy and lucrative deal.

Devers has one more year of arbitration eligibility before he can hit the market.

