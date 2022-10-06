Read full article on original website
Kathleen Hardy
4d ago
my heart cries for all of them, I did not personally know them but I know many people that knew them. they will be angels in heaven looking down on us
KWTX
Beloved employee celebrating 40 years on the job at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved employee of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is marking 40 years on the job, but for Randy Levy, it’s a job and a passion that runs in his family, even decades before the Central Texas native came on the scene.
F@%K Love! Do You Wanna Know Why It’s Hard To Find Love In Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas is not really a city I think about when I think about falling in love. But the reality is, Killeen is definitely a place where families come to retire once leaving the military. LOVE DOESN'T LIVE HERE ANYMORE!. This means someway, somehow, people do find a way to...
KWTX
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
26-Year-Old Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Killen Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road at around 6 a.m. The officials stated that two vehicles, a red [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
West Texas Estate Up for Sale Is a Real-Life Dollhouse [Photos]
Do you ever see a property, and immediately start dreaming of what it could become?. When I saw this Amarillo estate up for sale, I immediately thought it would make an amazing Airbnb and venue space for fairy tale weddings and more. In fact, this property is the former Maddox Manor House and event venue. It was built in the 1920s but has an aesthetic that's even older. This house is a "real-life" Victorian dollhouse.
purewow.com
Chip & Joanna Gaines Return to Small Screen in ‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’
Chip and Joanna Gaines are teaming up (again) to refurbish a famous Waco landmark. And lucky for us, they are documenting the entire renovation process from start to finish. The Magnolia Network duo are preparing to release an all-new series, titled Fixer Upper: The Castle. The show revolves around a 100-year-old structure, called Cottonland Castle, that could use some Chip and Jo magic.
WacoTrib.com
Family, community remember McGregor shooting victims in funeral Mass
About 250 people attended the Friday funeral Mass for three of the five people slain in last week’s shootings in McGregor. Catholic priest Albert Ruiz conducted a funeral Friday for Monica Delgado and two of her children, teenagers Miguel and Natallie Avila, at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor. Toward the end of the service family members spoke.
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
fox44news.com
City of Marlin: Don’t pay your water bill yet
Marlin (FOX 44) — The City of Marlin is asking people to throw away their current water bills for October. The city posted on its Facebook page that there was a software error within the program provided by AVR, which is a utility billing software provider based in Houston.
WacoTrib.com
Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district
A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
KWTX
San Antonio suspect arrested in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio double homicide suspect has been arrested in Waco. Authorities on Sept. 13 were made aware of his location after a report of him being at a relative’s home in Waco. Hollywood Park Police Department detectives along with suspect’s mother were was able...
groesbeckjournal.com
Earlene Asberry Moore named Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen
The 2022 Groesbeck Ex-Students Queen was announced on homecoming night, Friday, Oct. 7. Mrs. Earlene Asberry Moore was surprised at the pregame ceremony as the chosen Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen. Earlene is a 1972 graduate of the Groesbeck. She is married to Roy Moore Sr. and is the proud mother...
KWTX
Republican Josh Tetens raises $185K as Democrat Aubrey Robertson forgoes fundraising in district attorney’s race
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If the race for McLennan County district attorney were to be decided on the candidates’ abilities to raise and spend money, Republican nominee Josh Tetens holds a distinct advantage over his Democratic opponent, Aubrey Robertson. Except for the fact that Robertson has held no fundraisers,...
KWTX
Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
fox44news.com
Sunday fire destroys Killeen home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A Killeen home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible as they approached the home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A total of ten units responded to the alarm. A cause of...
Wait, What? Why Isn’t The Killeen, Texas Service Garden Talked About More?
I have lived in Killeen, Texas almost all my entire life, and I didn’t even know that there was a community service garden. Why are we not talking more about this?. DID YOU KNOW THERE WAS A COMMUNITY GARDEN IN KILLEEN?. The Community Service Garden located behind the Killeen...
Top 9 Side Jobs You Need To Hop On Now in Killeen, Texas
Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Listen, my name is K-Lew and I am new to Killeen, Texas. I am a wife, a mother, and I wear every other hat of a professional you can think of just like you. After a ton of searching, I found the perfect fit here at Townsquare Media, but during my journey, I considered a number of side gigs to help me get by, and I actually kept a couple of them. Today, I thought I'd share them with you.
Family of five displaced after Killeen fire takes home
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department responded to a home on fire in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur. Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, firefighters arrived to the home in smoke and flames, as stated in a release. By around 6 p.m. the fire was under control.
KWTX
Trial scheduled to begin for Bellmead man accused of killing mother-in-law, father-in-law during family cookout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who police say shot and killed his mother-in-law and father-in-law during a family cookout in May 2020 is set to stand trial Monday. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the capital murder trial of 39-year-old Johnny Alvin Wilson. Wilson, who was convicted of murder in 2003 in Union County, Arkansas, is charged in the shooting deaths of Rachel Strickland, 40, and Christopher Wilson, 42, outside a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street.
KWTX
Bull runs and livestock shows: Fun events hitting the HOT fair this weekend
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - From rodeos to carnival rides, livestock shows and more, it’s every Central Texan’s favorite time of year. The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo hit Waco this past Thursday. Saturday marked day three of the 11-day event, kicking off the morning with a Fun...
