abccolumbia.com
Gov. McMaster to address the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster is set to address the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force at the group’s first planning session at 2 pm on Oct. 10. S.C. House Speaker Murrell Smith and members of the 17-member task force will attend the meeting. Governor McMaster will hear from the task force on their recommendations for potential reforms to South Carolina’s efforts to recruit and retain public school teachers.
Jasmine Smith receives a 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Award
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Attorney Jasmine D. Smith of Robinson Gray law firm is one of the recipients of the 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Awards. These awards honor attorneys from across the state who have achieved success in their law practice, made contributions to society and had an impact on the legal profession. Each is nominated by a peer or peers, then selected as an honoree by an internal panel of judges. Bios of Jasmine and the other honorees have been published by South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
WRDW-TV
Fort Gordon’s name change approved by secretary of defense
AUGUSTA, Ga.AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The secretary of defense announced he agrees with all of the Naming Commission’s recommendations, which includes the name change for Fort Gordon. Full Letter:. Earlier Coverage:. Congress is closer getting the final recommendation of the commission that wants to rename Fort Gordon and other...
Charleston City Paper
Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election
We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
abccolumbia.com
Teacher Recruitment Retention Task Force work to improve education in S.C.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The state is looking for ways to recruit and retain teachers in public schools. Governor Henry McMaster met with the Teacher Recruitment Retention Task Force for its first planning session today. The committee consists of around sixteen educators from around the state who will be working together to find solutions and ideas to improve education. There was much discussion on teacher salary. Lawmakers in attendance say in the past 5 years starting pay for teachers has increased from $30,000 to 40,000 but more needs to be done.
NBC News
Georgia voters are ‘unfazed’ by Walker abortion allegations
Reports that Herschel Walker paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 — despite heavy national attention, and outright denial from Walker — has done little to move voters focused on crime, inflation and the cost of living.Oct. 10, 2022.
Plaintiffs lose judge’s ruling, will ask Gov Kemp to appoint an A-CC Commissioner
A judge issues a weekend ruling and says the special election to fill the unexpired term of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker will be held in March of next year. A citizens group had filed a lawsuit trying to force the election to take place in November. The ruling...
WRDW-TV
Community members, mayor-elect join together to confront crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, the “Men of Change” held their first gathering in south Augusta. The group is aimed at holding Augusta’s men accountable and responsible for the city’s recent violence. One notable figure in attendance, Augusta Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson, said, “We’re going to...
abccolumbia.com
SC American Red Cross urges residents to have fire escape plan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Now through October 15th is Fire Prevention week, and the South Carolina American Red Cross is urging residents to prepare, and have your two minute fire escape plan ready. Fire experts say two minutes is the amount of time you may have to safely escape a...
How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday. Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until […]
Kimberly Williams is New Ellenton's first female mayor
Kimberly Williams is the first woman to serve as mayor of New Ellenton. Williams defeated longtime New Ellenton Mayor Vernon Dunbar to become the city's first female mayor last November. "I realized fairly quickly that I was [the first female mayor] of New Ellenton," Williams said. "I remember through all...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of South Carolina residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
WALB 10
Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s marijuana laws may be challenged, following President Biden’s executive order on Thursday. The president is pushing states to pardon those convicted of marijuana possession. Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana. State representatives say...
abccolumbia.com
World’s oldest dog passes away
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The world’s oldest dog has died in South Carolina. Guinness World Records says Pebbles who was 22 years old died of natural causes at her home in Taylors. Guinness recognized her as the world’s oldest living dog earlier this year after her owners submitted her...
WRDW-TV
DA Williams sits down to discuss combating crime, rehabilitation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from District Attorney Jared Williams about several issues from President Biden pardoning federal simple marijuana offenses to how to combat crime here at home. Part of that crime-fighting plan is about rehabilitation. We talked to him about how his pre-trial diversion program that...
usahealthsystem.com
New hospitalist joins internal medicine
Prior to joining USA Health, Sumit Chhetri, M.D., was an assistant professor at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. Sumit Chhetri, M.D., recently joined USA Health as a hospitalist and internal medicine physician and as an assistant professor of internal medicine at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama.
wfxg.com
Georgians react to Fort Gordon's new name "Fort Eisenhower"
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Fort Gordon will now be officially known as Fort Eisenhower. The name change was announced earlier today and caused quite a stir. FOX54 took to the streets to speak with different individuals about how they felt in regards to the new name. Some people are taking the name change in stride.
wgac.com
Best Shrimp And Grits In The World – Most Are in South Carolina
As with any food or specialty dish, there are certain places that just do it better. Whether it’s the best pizza, burgers, Mexican food, or in this case… the best shrimp and grits. Obviously, everyone has different tastes. So your favorite may not be the same as someone else’s. But one website created a list of the best shrimp and grits in the WORLD.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC and PalmettoPride ask residents to practice correct recycling methods
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and PalmettoPride are urging residents to practice effective, responsible recycling methods through their Recycle Right SC campaign. The initiative provides individuals and families with information on what can be recycled, how they can be properly recycled...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County school board candidates attend forum ahead of election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Candidates for the Richmond County School Board and tax commissioner got to express their goals and plans if they’re elected for another term in Augusta. A Partnership for the People, who organized the event, wanted to give the community a look at these candidates ahead...
