BCSO looking for runaway teeanger
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding a runaway teenager.
According to authorities, Delane Marie Evangeline Lara ran away from her residence on the 100 block of County Line Road in Blythe, Georgia on Wednesday, October 5th.
Authorities state that Lara is 5'3″, weighs 155 pounds, has brown eyes, and has brown hair with red ends.
Authorities say she was last seen wearing black biker shorts, a black hoodie, and purple tennis shoes or black Doc Martin boots.
If anyone has any information in regards to Lara’s whereabouts, please call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133.
