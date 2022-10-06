Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
411mania.com
WWE News: The Boogeyman Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return, Playlist of Bray Wyatt’s Most Chilling Moments
– Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman took note of the return of Bray Wyatt last night at Extreme Rules. Earlier today, he posted some photos of himself and The Fiend, along with one of him meeting Wyatt. It also reads, “Welcome back Bray. Cmin2Getcha.” you can check out his tweet below.
411mania.com
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
411mania.com
Mia Yim Departs Impact Wrestling After End of Contract
Fightful Select reports that Mia Yim has officially ended her run with Impact Wrestling now that her contract has expired. Yim chose not to extend the deal and is now a free agent. She made her return to Impact in the spring, singing a short-term deal that ran through Bound...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Edge Succumbs to The Judgment Day, Forced to Say ‘I Quit’ at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Despite a valiant effort, Edge was not able to overcome the sinister depths of The Judgment Day tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. In his I Quit Match against Finn Balor, the WWE Hall of Famer was ultimately forced to say “I Quit” after the other Judgment Day members interfered and threatened Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix.
411mania.com
Sara Lee’s Family Issues Statement After Tough Enough Winner’s Passing
The family of Sara Lee has issued a statement after the 2015 Tough Enough winner passed away last week. As reported, Lee passed away on Thursday at the age of 30. The statement, which was released on the family’s behalf via Bull James, reads:. “On behalf of the Weston...
411mania.com
Pantoja’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Review
October 8th, 2022 | Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I totally forgot this show was happening tonight. Anyway, Michael Cole and Corey Graves are our new PPV announce duo. Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium. These guys immediately started brawling which is just what I want from them....
411mania.com
WrestlePro Where Brooklyn At? Results: Interim Gold Title Rumble, More
WrestlePro’s latest show was Where Brooklyn At? and took place on Saturday night, with the results online. You can see the full results from the New York City show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Cagematch.net:. * Dan Maff def. LSG. * Hotdog Starkes def. J-Heru. * 907...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
411mania.com
Nick Aldis vs. Odinson Added To NWA Hard Times 3
The NWA has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Odinson for Hard Times 3 on November 12. The event happens at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. Odinson previously attacked Aldis at NWA 74.
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Review
Location: Entertainment And Sports Arena, Washington DC. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, William Regal, Chris Jericho. We’re back to another of these things and that does not offer the most inspiration. The series does not seem to be a priority for AEW but the action tends to be rather good. This is also a live show so maybe things can be picked up a little bit from its usual status, which would be appreciated. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Syuri Kondo Names Talent She Wants Matches Against
Speaking recently with MMAMania, World of STARDOM Champion Syuri Kondo shared her future goals and listed a few people she would like as opponents. Not only would she like to face down old rivals, but the wrestler has some new targets she’d like to test herself against. “I want...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
WWE Unveils WrestleMania 40 Logo at Extreme Rules
– During tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler came out to introduce the logo for the upcoming WrestleMania 40 logo for Philadelphia. As previously reported, WrestleMania 40 will emanate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2024. The event will take place...
411mania.com
WWE News: Social Media Manager Job Opening, Seth Rollins Warns Daniel Cormier, SmackDown Season Premiere in Three Minutes
– The WWE corporate careers website is currently seeking a new Social Media Manager – Talent & Executive Support role. Here’s the full description:. WWE is seeking an enthusiastic, detail-orientated Social Media Manager to oversee the content production, programming and maintenance of select talent and executive social media accounts. This position will play a key role within WWE Media, collaborating across multiple departments on a day-to-day basis to deliver timely, quality social media content.
411mania.com
Tonight’s WWE RAW Nearly Sold Out After Surge In Sales
WWE is doing very well with ticket sales lately and tonight’s WWE RAW in Brooklyn is no exception. According to WrestleTix, the show has only 419 tickets left, and is nearly sold out. Accounting for walk-up sales, it’s possible that it will be sold out by the time it airs. 10,124 tickets have been sold out of 10,124. There’s been a lot of sales in the past week.
411mania.com
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
411mania.com
Update On Ronda Rousey, Brawling Brutes’ Internal WWE Roster Statuses
A new report has an update on Ronda Rousey and the Brawling Brutes’ official alignments in WWE. PWInsider reports that Rousey is now officially listed as a heel on internal rosters, a direction that has been teased for her on TV for a while now. In addition, the trio...
411mania.com
NXT Wrestler Reportedly In Philadelphia Tonight (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
WWE NXT wrestler Joe Gacy posted a photo of himself traveling into Philadelphia ahead of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. While this would seem to suggest he’s in the city, it could also be a misdirect. Gacy was one of the names hinted at in the ‘White Rabbit’ QR codes that have been showing up on WWE TV.
411mania.com
NXT Stars Work WWE Main Event Taping
A new report reveals that two WWE NXT stars are at tonight’s Raw working the WWE Main Event taping. PWInsider reports that Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner worked tonight’s WWE Main Event taping, wrestling Cedric Alexander and R-Truth. The results from the Main Event taping are not yet...
411mania.com
NAP Ultralight Beam Results 10.7.22: Six Man Tag Main Event, More
NAP held their latest show Ultralight Beam on Friday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Indianapolis, Indiana show below, per Cagematch:. * Atomicos Match: Jeffrey John, Noah Veil & The Original Sins def. Alice Crowley, Azrael Kyyam, Don’t Die Miles & Donnie Ray.
Comments / 0