Kate Moss on Party Makeup, Morning-After Beauty Tricks, and Starring in Charlotte Tilbury’s New Studio 54-Inspired Campaign

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber knows how to stir up a street style sensation each time she steps out, regardless if she’s running errands in her local Los Angeles or spotted straight off the catwalk during fashion week. Her off-duty supermodel uniform is one where trendy It items shine—think baggier-the-better jeans and cargo pants to Balenciaga pointed boots and moon bags—mixed in with a solid foundation of wardrobe essentials. What catches our attention the most, however, is her usage of oversized outerwear as the ideal outfit topper. No matter what she’s wearing underneath, which is often a plain, but perfect T-shirt and a lived-in pair of denim, she relies on oversized jackets and coats to spruce up and add edge to each outfit. Just last month, Bieber collaborated with one of her favorite go-to brands, Wardrobe.NYC, on a special 11-piece capsule collection where several elegant, oversized blazers, overcoats, and jackets can be expected. During this season’s Paris Fashion Week, Bieber fashionably stepped out in a camel coat and minidress courtesy of the collaboration.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO