Kate Moss on Party Makeup, Morning-After Beauty Tricks, and Starring in Charlotte Tilbury’s New Studio 54-Inspired Campaign

Jaden Smith Was the Ultimate Shapeshifter at Paris Fashion Week
Skirts are all the rage in the world of menswear. Chopova Lowena, Miu Miu, Peter Do, and other top brands recently sent out male models rocking the trending piece. But Jaden Smith has been a fan of the garment since at least 2016, when he sparked quite the buzz when he wore a fringed skirt for a Louis Vuitton women’s ad campaign.
Lila Moss’s Guide to “Dot, Dot” Contouring and Next-Level Lashes
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are a few things Lila Moss has on her at all times: a multitasking lip balm, a lip liner, and a glucose device to monitor her type 1 diabetes. In true Gen Z fashion, transparency and authenticity are important to the 20-year-old model, who proudly sports the device daily—even while strutting on the Fendace and Vogue World catwalks. “It felt really amazing to [feel] like myself,” says Moss, who got her start modeling at age 14, picking up a few tricks from her supermodel mother Kate Moss. Today, the rising runway star shares her beauty routine, from soothing skin care to her go-to contouring strategy.
Everyone Was At Beyoncé’s Renaissance-Themed Party in Paris But You (And Me)
Beyoncé threw a celebrity-studded, Renaissance-themed party last night in Paris, and seemingly everyone was there but you and me: Naomi Campbell, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Michèle Lamy, Halsey. Even the enigmatic real-estate investor and “NBA superfan” James Goldstein was there. And those lucky enough to be invited really went for it. Everyone seemed to lean into the capital-F fashion vibes of the album, which soundtracked a significant chunk of New York Fashion Week, and its accompanying imagery.
Carrie Bradshaw Will Sport Her Boldest Accessories Yet in And Just Like That Season 2
Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw (portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker) is no stranger to bold fashion statements. This is the fictional figure who wore men’s shirts as dresses and giant bird feathers on her head! In the reboot series, And Just Like That, Carrie’s closet has only gotten even more experimental—right down to the vintage Jean Paul Gaultier suits and her babushka-style headscarves. Now that the HBO show is currently filming its second season, Parker just shared a sneak peek at what we can expect from Carrie’s style once again—and it appears she’ll be rocking some of her boldest accessories yet.
Salma Hayek Steps Out With Super-Size Curls in London
Many of us spend hours carefully blow-drying, straightening, or curling our hair. But if lockdown gave us anything, it was time to spend learning about our natural hair texture—how it falls, air dries, and basically what happens if we just leave it be. The learning? The easiest way to elevate a good haircut is to embrace what we were born with.
Janet Jackson Talks Thom Browne, Paris, and Her Most Iconic Y2K Look
The reliably fashion-forward Janet Jackson arrived at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 show wearing a look that deftly mixed masucline and femine prep codes. The academy-ready ensemble was a natural progression of what Jackson does best. She’s been blurring and mixing traditional gender boundaries for decades now: That boxy oversized blazer she wore in “When I Think Of You;” Her form-fitting “Rhythm Nation” military garb; A leather bandeau paired with baggy jeans at the 1993 VMAs. “Even when I was a kid, I loved wearing the suits and the ties and the bow ties,” Jackson says. “I was very much so a tomboy and I still am at this stage in my life.”
An Ode to Luxury Executive Totes
There is a really fantastic scene in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) in which supermodel Shalom Harlow, who plays a high-flying advertising executive, hails a cab. She is slick, sleek, and serves as a juxtaposition to the main character, magazine writer Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson), who prefers flashy fab Y2K styles. In this scene, Harlow is wearing an editorial-worthy pinstriped suit and carrying a Gucci briefcase-cum-tote-bag. While the suit certainly is perfectly tailored and most likely a four-figure item, the tote itself is what clearly connotes luxury, thanks to the Gucci monogram.
Kim Kardashian Makes Her Own Mini Balenciaga Runway
For Balenciaga’s spring 2023 show, mononymous designer Demna presented his collection atop mountains of mud piled into the stadium venue. Models stomped through the dirt, undoubtedly dirtying the clothes in the process. A once-in-a-lifetime sight to see, you might be thinking. Not if you’re Kim Kardashian. Unable to make the Balenciaga show in person, Kardashian recreated the conditions herself. In a new series of photos uploaded to Instagram, Kardashian posed while lying down in the dirt, wearing a dress that resembled a series of dark belts, Alien-esque sunglasses, and a pair of black slides. She captioned the series, “When I couldn’t make it to the @balenciaga show @demna sent the show to me.”
A Look Inside Emma D’Arcy’s Transformation for House of the Dragon
When the audience is first introduced to Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra six episodes into HBO’s House of the Dragon, she’s giving birth and covered in sweat, with strands of icy blonde Targaryen hair falling over her porcelain face. Instantly, D’Arcy’s character is thrown into more drama (a legacy started with Game of Thrones); Princess Rhaenyra attends a funeral, Princess Rhaenyra defends her children, Princess Rhaenyra bleeds (again) at a royal wedding.
You’re Invited to Vogue’s Iconic London Office for 5 Days of Vogue Beauty!
Vogue’s 5 Days of Vogue Beauty returns this fall with a lineup of unmissable panel discussions headed up by the industry’s leading beauty experts. Whether you’re a makeup aficionado who’s clued-up on the latest TikTok trends, a future beauty-brand founder, or simply want to meet and mingle with British Vogue’s beauty editors: Join us every evening from Sunday 30 October to Thursday 3 November at London’s iconic Vogue House!
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
A Shoppable Ode to Hailey Bieber’s Oversized Outerwear Obsession
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber knows how to stir up a street style sensation each time she steps out, regardless if she’s running errands in her local Los Angeles or spotted straight off the catwalk during fashion week. Her off-duty supermodel uniform is one where trendy It items shine—think baggier-the-better jeans and cargo pants to Balenciaga pointed boots and moon bags—mixed in with a solid foundation of wardrobe essentials. What catches our attention the most, however, is her usage of oversized outerwear as the ideal outfit topper. No matter what she’s wearing underneath, which is often a plain, but perfect T-shirt and a lived-in pair of denim, she relies on oversized jackets and coats to spruce up and add edge to each outfit. Just last month, Bieber collaborated with one of her favorite go-to brands, Wardrobe.NYC, on a special 11-piece capsule collection where several elegant, oversized blazers, overcoats, and jackets can be expected. During this season’s Paris Fashion Week, Bieber fashionably stepped out in a camel coat and minidress courtesy of the collaboration.
In Dallas, Cecily Waud and Lance Scott Celebrated the Launch of LC Studio With a Stylish Soirée
When it comes to fashion and fine interiors, you can’t have one without the other, according to LC Studio’s Cecily Waud and Lance Scott. The duo officially broke into the design world as a pair at one of the most anticipated events of the year, the Kips Bay Decorator Show House.
Taylor Swift’s Midnights Will Feature a Lana Del Rey Collab and a Tribute to Her Six-Year Relationship With Joe Alwyn
While collecting her award for video of the year at the 2022 VMAs, Taylor Swift made a welcome announcement: She would be dropping her next album, Midnights, on October 21, described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears,” the pop-music mainstay wrote on Instagram. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t—right this minute—about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”
AnnaSophia Robb Wore Danielle Frankel to Wed Trevor Paul Under a Harvest Moon
Actor and producer AnnaSophia Robb and entertainment lawyer Trevor Paul’s meet-cute feels like one from another time, when finding romance was more reliant on happenstance or fate. It was March 2016, and while reading their respective books at a communal table at what is now called Partner’s Coffee in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, they struck up a conversation. “It was The Genealogy of Morals for me—I was in college—and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone for Trevor,” AnnaSophia remembers. “I asked if it was his first time reading Harry Potter, and he replied that he was taking a study break from his—much less exciting—law school case books.”
Katie Holmes Proves Eco-Conscious Trainers Don’t Have to Be Boring
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes is known for her effortless, girl-next-door style – but she’s not afraid to add an attention-grabbing accessory into the mix. Case in point: Chloé’s eco-conscious Nama sneakers, which she wore while out in New York with boyfriend Bobby Wooten III.
Gigi Hadid Delivers an Unexpected Take on the Denim Maxi Skirt
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Hadid sisters hit the town last night in New York City in honor of Bella’s 26th birthday. While the birthday girl sported a discreet all-black look for the occasion, Gigi opted for more of a statement look. She chose a surprising fall skirt that nods back to the early 2000s. (Hint: It’s something your middle school art school teacher may have worn at the time.)
Vogue100 and LuisaViaRoma Hosted an Elegant Afternoon with Airelles at the Château de Versailles
When September turns to October, Parisian designers pull an exclusive group of editors, buyers, and fashion lovers to the City of Light. Over the course of 10 days, the capital city is filled with energetic runway shows, immersive presentations, and, of course, all-out after-parties. In the mix of all the PFW madness, Vogue100 and LuisaViaRoma took a trip back in time to discover the Airelles Château de Versailles Le Grand Contrôle.
Episode 11: Beauty Haul Is Back—And It’s Our Biggest-Ever Trends Recap!
The return of side parts, a fresh take on bleached brows, and the best metallic makeup to try right now: Vogue’s global beauty gurus Celia Ellenberg and Jess Diner are back with a bumper episode of Beauty Haul, giving you an exclusive headstart on 2023’s biggest beauty trends before everybody else… Tune in live at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 13—or catch up on demand as part of your usual self-care routine.
Spend a Night In With November Cover Star Michaela Coel and Her ‘Day Ones’
How does Michaela Coel—creator of Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You, BAFTA and Emmy winner, and author of Misfits: A Personal Manifesto—mark the momentous occasion of appearing on the cover of U.S. Vogue? You might be picturing Champagne and caviar, but Coel is more low-key than that, opting instead to gather her best friends (“my day ones,” as she describes them) for a home-cooked meal. “They asked me how I wanted to celebrate, and I thought, Why not cook food, eat it, and play games?” says Coel, showing off a combination of kontomire stew and egusi soup that she calls “Nigeria meets Ghana.”
