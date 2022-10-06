ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo West, CO

A crash in Pueblo West left a 17-year-old dead

By James Gavato
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRWpm_0iP9I6Sl00

A two-vehicle accident last night in Pueblo West claimed the life of 17-year-old Christopher Cole Compton, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Avenida del Oro near Cedar Ridge Elementary.

A 17-year-old driver was ejected from one of the vehicles, and died on scene due to his injuries, according to a Coroner investigator. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office today identified the man as Pueblo West resident Christopher Cole Compton.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after weekend crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road, caused the northbound lanes of Academy to be closed for several hours. According to CSPD at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 officers were called to the intersection […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo West, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Accidents
KKTV

Crews recover submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Response Teams with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office recovered a submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday. The sheriff’s office is reporting no one was in the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The incident happened at the North Shore Marina. Crews with the Dive Team, Search and Rescue along with deputies helped get the truck out of the lake.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you” prior to a highly contentious George Floyd protest in 2020.  “You got blood on your face, you big disgrace, kicking your a** all over the place. Singing we will, we will gas The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pueblo West teenager who died in crash Wednesday identified

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo West teenager who died in a crash Wednesday night was identified as 17-year-old Christopher Cole Compton by the Pueblo County Coroner on Thursday. Compton was a senior at Pueblo West High School, and District 70 said they offered grief counselors to students and...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Coroner#Pueblo#A Coroner Investigator#Roku#Appletv#Android#Koaa News5
KRDO News Channel 13

Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stretch of Platte Avenue between Circle Drive and Union Boulevard in the center of town is in an arts district where colorful and stylish murals are painted on building walls. However, some concerns have been expressed regarding a mural on a furniture wall store at the intersection of Platte The post Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

SWAT team arrests two teenagers in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members arrested two armed teenagers in east Pueblo County Wednesday night. Deputies responded when the 17-year-old male and 14-year-old female, who were reported as runaways on Monday, were reportedly seen in the 33000 block of East Highway 96. Deputies said...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Neighbors upset with “aggressive activity of juveniles” in Fountain park; 18-year-old arrested on gun charge

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested an 18-year-old woman Saturday morning for unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon at Fountain Mesa Park. FPD said it received reports of possible juveniles passing a handgun around in the skate park area of the park, and when officers arrived, they said they saw three teens The post Neighbors upset with “aggressive activity of juveniles” in Fountain park; 18-year-old arrested on gun charge appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KRDO News Channel 13

Large homeless camp fire reported in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews with the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department responded to a large fire at a homeless camp northeast of Fort Carson Gate 3. KRDO Crews responded to the area of Fairway South and Greensboro South, just after 1:45 a.m. Monday. This is just east of Stratmoor Hills Elementary School on the The post Large homeless camp fire reported in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Information sought 1 year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo that claimed the life of Rudy Baca

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo, investigators are once again hoping the public can help with the case. On Friday, Pueblo Police shared the photo of a shooting victim to social media. Rudy Baca was with another person when he was shot and killed on Oct. 7, 2021 in an alley close to the 900 block of East 3rd Street. The person who was with Baca was also shot and taken to the hospital, that person has not been publicly identified.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo West 17-year-old identified in fatal crash

THURSDAY 10/06/2022 5:08 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified Christopher Cole Compton, 17, of Pueblo West as the teen who died in the traffic crash. Compton died from injuries suffered during the vehicle crash near Avenida del Oro and W. Camino Pablo Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Woman charged for passing around handgun at skate park in Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A woman was taken into custody and charged by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) for passing around a handgun at a skate park, Saturday morning on Oct. 8. At approximately 9:40 a.m., officers were called to Fountain Mesa Park located at 7393 Fortman Ave. on reports of possible minors passing a handgun […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy