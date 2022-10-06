Mark Robeson, candidate for NC Senate District 39

Name: Mark Robeson

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 51

Campaign website: www.RobesonForNC.com

Occupation: Financial services

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, The Citadel

Have you run for elected office before? No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Eagle Scout, microfinance non-profit, F3, Charlotte Rescue Mission volunteer, Samaritan’s Purse volunteer

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

Crime: Support law enforcement and give Mecklenburg County enough money to hire more assistant district attorneys. Education: Full forensic audit on how the $15 billion for education is being spent and adopt similar bill to Arizona’s HB 2853 with empowerment scholarship accounts. Representation: Mecklenburg County representatives are not representing their constituents. Twenty percent of North Carolina’s tax revenue is from its largest county but very little of that is making its way back.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

As it continues to be used as per its directive: a rainy day fund... which quite literally means helping the victims of hurricanes.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

Not enough financial accountability and/or audits on the 60% of the state budget that goes to education.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

The current state law banning abortion after 20 weeks should remain.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

Rare with exceptions for rape, incest and danger to the mother (question above did not have 15 weeks as an option for some reason, which is my view.)

Editors Note: Candidates were provided with the following multiple choice options to this question. A response was required to complete the questionnaire.

There should be a ban on abortion, with no exceptions.

There should be a ban on abortion, with some exceptions.

Abortion should be banned starting at some point during the first trimester.

Abortion should be banned starting at the end of the first trimester (12 weeks).

The current state law banning abortion after 20 weeks should remain.

There should be fewer restrictions on abortion after 20 weeks.

There should be no restrictions on abortion.

Undecided

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

Revert schools to a classical curriculum.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.